Woman Accused of Keeping Teen In Chicken Coop Is Shot to Death, Police Seek 'Person of Interest'

San Juan County Detention Center

The woman and her boyfriend allegedly confined the teen to a chicken coop for months, blindfolded her, while forcing her to stand all day and eat only ramen; as police seek help finding her killer, locals say they "aren't helping anyone look for anybody in this case."

Eight days after police in Farmington, New Mexico announced the arrests of Patricia Madrid and Jammy Jackson for child abuse, authorities issued another press release -- revealing one of them had been shot to death.

Now, authorities are seeking the public's help finding a person of interest in Madrid's murder ... but the public wants no part of it, after horrific allegations of abuse were released earlier this month.

The Child Abuse Investigation

The investigation into Madrid and Jackson began in September 2024, after Child Protective Services reached out to the Farmington Police Department with "concerns for a child's welfare." Per police, "reports indicated the child had been locked in a chicken coop for extended periods and exposed to extreme weather conditions."

The child, who is described as a 15-year-old girl, was removed from the home -- and, on February 18, 2025, Madrid and Jackson were arrested and charged with 14 felony counts, including child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse.

According to the Durango Herald, the victim is the daughter of Jackson, who is Madrid's boyfriend.

San Juan County Adult Detention Center

Per the arrest affidavit, the teen was confined to a chicken coop and "required to wear earmuffs and a blindfold" while forced to stand from about 5AM to 10PM every day. She was allegedly only given a package of ramen noodles, withheld water and allowed to use the bathroom only twice a day.

In text messages from Madrid, she allegedly told Jackson, "I wish that bitch was dead with her mom. She is a horrible human."

The teen also allegedly told police her father once put a gun against her head and said "he didn't mind killing someone ... it was no different from killing an animal."

Madrid's Apparent Murder

On Wednesday, February 26th -- eight days after their arrests -- police were called to a residence about a shooting.

Upon their arrival, police said they found Madrid had been shot. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Per police, "officers canvassed the area for the suspect; however, investigators believe the individual left the area prior to police arrival."

Authorities released video from the scene showing someone they call "a person of interest" in her death. Per police, he was seen in the area on a bicycle.

No arrests have been made in relation to the homicide, with police saying a homicide investigation remains active and ongoing. Jackson, however, was arrested Wednesday morning on a failure-to-comply warrant.

No other details about the warrant have been revealed.

In social media posts, police have urged anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to contact them. In the comments, however, locals have made it pretty clear they have no intention to help.

"What’s inside the red circle? I don't see anything," quipped one person, while another added, "We the public did NOT see anything in this case."

"Whoever did this did what we all wished we could do," read another comment, as similar messages included, "Not going to say she deserved it, but...", "We aren't helping anyone look for anybody in this case" and "So ... can we all agree that this post should be taken down? FPD the public won't help sorry."