Princess Eugenie Pays Tribute to 'Special Friend' Michelle Trachtenberg: 'So Loved and Missed'

The pair have apparently been friends since around 2013, with the royal sharing a framed photo of the two along with a touching tribute.

Even a member of the Royal Family is in mourning after the death of Michelle Trachtenberg.

On Thursday night, Princess Eugenie -- the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew -- shared her own tribute to the late Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star, revealing the pair had a pretty close friendship.

"Goodbye, special friend. You are so loved and missed," the 34-year-old royal shared to her Instagram Stories, alongside what appeared to be a personal, framed photo of the two together with a heart emoji over it (above left).

"Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny," Eugenie continued.

"My favorite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted," her tribute concluded. "I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many. ❤️ ❤️."

According to Us Weekly, the two first met in the early 2010s in New York, around the time Eugenie was living in the city working for the online auction house Paddle8. They were first spotted together at a New York Knicks game in December 2013 and clearly remained close, sharing a number of photos together on Instagram over the years.

Michelle actually shared the same photo of Eugenie to her feed in December 2020, in a "throwback post" she dedicated "to an amazing person" amid the Covid pandemic.

"I met this wonderful human. Years ago in New York. Eugenie, has been one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life," Michelle said at the time. "As we are going through these very challenging times. I'm finding new levels of gratitude. I am grateful for the relationships I have made over the years. I am grateful we have a vaccine on the way. I am grateful for the people who wear masks to protect themselves and others, and our front line workers."

"This holiday season will be a challenge. Please stay safe, be smart. So that 2021 we can come back strong! #throwback #womancrushwednesday #stayhome 💖" she concluded.

In March 2018, she also opened up about their friendship in another post.

"There are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real. This lady happens to be one of them," wrote Trachtenberg. "Friends really do mean a lot."

Police sources confirmed to TMZ Wednesday that Trachtenberg was found unconscious inside her New York City apartment. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, and the cause of death has yet to be reported.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the Gossip Girl actress received a liver transplant recently, and that her body may have rejected the the transplant, causing complications.

Trachtenberg’s representative later addressed the news in a statement to TMZ, requesting privacy as Trachtenberg's family processes this difficult loss.