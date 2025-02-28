Sofia Coppola's Daughter Romy Mars Calls Out Alabama Barker Amid Bhad Bhabie Beef

Getty

Mars shared her take on Barker's recent getting ready videos following her now-viral back-and-forth with Bhad Bhabie.

Sofia Coppola's daughter, Romy Mars, has entered the chat.

Amid the ongoing feud between Alabama Barker and Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, which has reached a head after competing diss tracks, Mars is sharing her two cents.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Romy, the daughter of Coppola and Phoenix band member, Thomas Mars, asked a question many online have been wondering -- What is Alabama always getting ready for?

The 19-year-old, who is as chronically online as all 19-year-olds are, often posts videos of herself in glam -- putting on new wigs and getting her makeup done, while never making clear where she's going or what she's up to -- and it's caused Romy and others to wonder what's going on at the Barker household.

"Genuine question, what the f--k is Alabama Barker like, getting ready for? It's like the Met Gala every single … twice a day! Three times a day with this girl," Mars wondered aloud. "She has like a whole team of people doing her hair, all these different wigs, makeup that takes hours and hours and hours, insane outfits. But it's like, multiple times a day. I don't understand."

Sofia Coppola’s daughter Romy Mars coming for Alabama Barker 💀 pic.twitter.com/EfWTEdXNUK — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 27, 2025 @gibsonoma

As for the beef between Alabama and Danielle, that's been brewing for a few months now, after Danielle accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend/the father of her child, Le Vaughn,

At the time, Barker denied having anything to do with Le Vaughn, only to later walk that back and say that she did know him but was unaware he was dating Danielle. She also accused him of throwing a bottle at her head during a trip to Las Vegas, following Danielle's claims that Le Vaughn had been abusive towards her as well.

The back-and-forth ignited a rap battle between the pair, with Danielle releasing the song "Over Cooked" in which she filed several shots at Alabama for being a nepo baby and even took aim at her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama responded with "Cry Bhabie," in which she reiterated what she had previously shared about her relationship to Le Vaughn

"I was out in LV, and LV tried to pipe me / I can't even cap, I didn't know he was your BD," but the real insults were aimed at Danielle's parenting, when Alabama accused her of not being present for her and Le Vaughn's child, whom Danielle welcomed in March.

That prompted another response from Bhad Bhabie, who dropped "Ms. Whitman" earlier this week, a play on the True Romance character Alabama is named after.

But it's not the lyrics so much as the visuals that are particularly cutting the time, with Danielle recruiting a Travis Barker lookalike for the music video, and using a Kanye West sample as the backing track for the rap.