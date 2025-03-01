Linda Thompson Opens Up About Son Brody's Relationship with Dad Caitlyn Jenner

Getty

Linda Thompson is opening up about her son Brody Jenner's relationship with his father, Caitlyn, following his recent comments about their past estrangement.

While speaking with Us Weekly at a fundraiser earlier this week, the former actress shared where Brody stands with Caitlyn, and also revealed that she confronted her ex about taking accountability for being "not there" when their sons were growing up.

Thompson was married to Caitlyn from 1981 to 1986, and welcomed Brandon and Brody. During his recent stint on Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Brody, 41, opened up about feeling "abandoned" by Caitlyn during his childhood after she went on to marry Kris Jenner in 1991.

Thompson, 74, agreed with her son's comments.

"He was absolutely right. [Caitlyn] was not there. That's when we knew [her, and she] was not there when Brody was growing up, or Brandon," she told Us Weekly.

"Brandon is the one who taught Brody how to ride a bike, throw a baseball and do all the things that a big brother will teach his little brother," she continued. "But there were years that would go by when [Caitlyn] didn't call them, didn't see them, no 'Happy Birthday,' no 'Merry Christmas' [and] no, 'You guys OK after the Northridge earthquake?' Nothing."

Thompson went on to share that she and Caitlyn, 75, recently had a discussion about her apparent absence in Brody and Brandon's childhoods.

"I said, 'You know, sometimes truth comes around to bite you in the butt. You have to be accountable for the things that you did and didn’t do as a parent,'" she said she told Caitlyn, adding, "I'm not so sure she’s as accountable as she should be. She's a work in progress, but Brody and Brandon are very forgiving."

"We all are, and Caitlyn comes to all family events and we all love her. We all wish her well. The truth hurts sometimes and she was not there," Thompson said.

Brody has spoken out about his complicated relationship with his father in the past.

During an episode of Special Forces: World Toughest Test, which aired last month, the reality star discussed their strained dynamic and shared how Caitlyn's transition in 2015 impacted their relationship.

"I had an incredible mother. … [Caitlyn] wasn't around that much. They split, and then he met a woman [Kris]. "She had kids as well. The woman that he met … they had kids together," he said, referencing to Kris' children: Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloé Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, whom Kris and Caitlyn welcomed together.

"I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son," Brody continued. "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."

In a confessional, Brody shared more thoughts on his relationship with Caitlyn.

"When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," Brody admitted. "I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn't there all those years."

He continued, "And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well."

Brody also opened up about how his relationship with Caitlyn has had an effect on his relationship with daughter Honey, whom he welcomed with fiancée Tia Blanco in July 2023.

"I think it really has shaped me to do everything different and to really be there and to be present to my little girl," he shared.

While he's maintained in the past that he wants to be the "exact opposite" kind of parent Caitlyn was to him, Brody said that he and his dad have since reconciled, with the reality star revealing that Caitlyn apologized to him for not being there when he was growing up.