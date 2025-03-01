Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Birth to Baby Girl 3 Months Early: 'I've Cried and Cried'

Getty/Instagram

The rapper's daughter revealed she initially believed she "just had a bad case of gas," but she learned she had developed a rare pregnancy complication, which ultimately led to her giving birth at 25 weeks.

Snoop Dogg's baby girl has welcomed a baby girl!

On Friday, the rapper's only daughter, Cori Broadus, took to Instagram to share that she and her fiancé Wayne Deuce had welcomed their first child. Broadus, 25, revealed that she gave birth to her baby girl three months early, at only 25 weeks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The princess arrived at 6 months 🥹👶🏽🎀," Broadus captioned a black-and-white photo of her newborn's foot, above. "I've cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn't able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!"

"Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she's the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far 🙏," she continued, adding the hashtags "#nicubaby" and "#25weeks."

Broadus shared more details on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she delivered her daughter via cesarean section.

Alongside a photo of her lying on what appeared to be an operating table, she wrote, "1st c-section was success:) s/o to the man up above 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾."

In a follow-up side, Broadus shared a photo from her hospital bed, and recalled what led up to her baby's birth.

"Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas.. whole time I was developing 'HELLP SYNDROME,' which is a very serve [a]nd can even cause death if untreated...," she wrote.

Instagram

According to the Cleveland Clinic, HELLP Syndrome is a "very rare pregnancy complication that mainly affects your blood and liver," noting that it's related to preclampsia. The acronym stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelet count.

Broadus continued, "Docor told me thank you for coming and if I wouldn've waited a few more days it would've been really bad."

She concluded her post by sharing a message for other women, writing, "Ladies please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TIKTOK (talking to myself lowkey)."

Broadus' mom, Shante, commented on her daughter's post. "My Berri 🙏🏽🙏🏽," she commented. Snoop, meanwhile, reshared an Instagram post about the news on his Stories.

Broadus is Snoop and Shante's youngest child. The couple also shares sons Corde, 30, and Cordell, 28. The "Gin and Juice" rapper is also a dad to son Julian, 26, from a previous relationship.