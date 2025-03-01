Teddi Mellencamp Shares Next Step in Treatment Plan After Brain Surgery

Instagram

The RHOBH alum posted a selfie of herself after she had her "staples out" following her brain surgery, in which she had four tumors removed, and gave fans an update on what's next.

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an update on her treatment plan after she underwent brain surgery.

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a selfie on Instagram of herself following her procedure, in which she had four brain tumors removed. Teddi, 43, revealed that she will soon begin radiation.

"Staples out and ready for radiation," she captioned the photo of herself looking for the camera (top left) showing her short hair, which she had shaved prior to surgery.

The reality star's fans and celebrity pals took to the comments section to share their love and support amid her health battle.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards wrote, "Gorgeous as ever!!! 🤩💪🏼🩷."

Fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley added, "You look beautiful! Praying for you! ❤️."

Teddi's podcast cohost and RHOC star Tamra Judge commented, "I'm so sorry you have to go through this. I love you so much ❤️ Keep being your strong self."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey called Teddi "beautiful & strong!!!❤️❤️❤️," while Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay similarily wrote, "That's one beautiful strong mama right there!"

Meanwhile, Teddi's sister, Justice, reposted the mom of three's Instagram on her Stories, writing, "Cancer, don't mess with a Mellencamp. @teddimellencamp is here to kick your ass. Love you so much!"

Teddi reshared her sister's heartfelt message, and added, "Love you sissy!"

Last month, the podcast host revealed on Instagram that she would be undergoing surgery after doctors found "multiple tumors" in her brain. She said she went to the hospital after she had been dealing with "severe and debilitating headaches" for the past several weeks.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote in post, which she shared on February 12. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Teddi shared an update earlier this week, revealing that doctors discovered more tumors during surgery.

"I am grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process more comfortable," she wrote in an Instagram statement. "In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

In her post, Teddi shared a selfie of herself in a hospital bed with wires attached to her buzzed hair, along with what appeared to be a screenshot of imaging of her brain, revealing the four tumors.

The same day, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alum posted an emotional video on her Instagram Stories, in which she got her surgical staples removed.

Following her brain surgery, Teddi's estranged husband Edwin Arroyave gave an update on his Instagram Stories, noting that "so many people" have been "asking for updates" about Teddi.

"All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love," he wrote.

The former couple share kids: Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5. Teddi announced back in November that she was divorcing Arroyave after 13 years of marriage in a message posted to Instagram.