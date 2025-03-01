These Famous Couples All Fell In Love At First Sight

Getty

“I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes.”

It takes only a moment to know that you’ve found the one! For those who believe in love at first sight, falling in love can happen in an instant. And for many famous couples, they say they fell head over heels with just a glance at their future spouse. They immediately knew that their instant spark would stand the test of time -- and their heartwarming meet cutes definitely prove that love at first sight isn’t just for fairy tales!

Read on to find out which couples fell in love at first sight…

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

When Kaley Cuoco first met her partner Tom Pelphrey at an Ozark premiere, she says it was love at first sight. Reflecting on the special day, Kaley explained that the introduction came “at the right moment” in her life, making the whole thing “magical.”

“When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Kaley told Extra. “My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect.”

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick

It was love at first sight for Matthew Broderick. Looking back, he says when he first saw his wife Sarah Jessica Parker over 30 years ago, he immediately knew she was the one for him. Just a few years later, they were married.

“Oh, the first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought ‘That’s it,’” Matthew admitted on What What Happens Live in 2022.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

It didn’t take Emily Blunt and John Krasinski long to realize they were made for each other. Reflecting on the day that they were introduced by a mutual friend at a luncheon, Emily says she fell in love “disarmingly soon.”

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that,” Emily said on The Jess Cagle Interview.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas fell in love with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones right away. In fact, the first time he met her at the Deauville Film Festival, he told her that he was going to be the father of her future children -- and he ended up being right!

“I looked at her, and I said, ‘Catherine, I’m going to be the father of your children.’ The first time I met her! You think that went over big?” he said during a conversation at the Paley Center.

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara

The connection between Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara was instant when they went on their first date in 2016. Meghan had asked her friend Chloë Grace Moretz to set her up on a date with a nice guy, so Chloë invited Meghan on a double date with Daryl. Looking back, Daryl says he knew he was going to marry Meghan right away.

“It all happened, it was love at first sight for me. It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date and it was this ease just came over me, like there she is,” Daryl shared on Dirty Radio with Meghan Trainor. “I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes.”

Dennis Quaid & Laura Savoie

When Dennis Quaid met his wife Laura Savoie at a business event in 2019, he knew she was the one. It didn’t take long for their relationship to develop and they were engaged by the end of the year. They tied the knot months later in 2020.

“It was love at first sight,” Dennis told People. “I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

Jeff Bridges & Susan Bridges

Jeff Bridges first met his wife Susan while he was working on his 1975 film Rancho Deluxe in Paradise Valley, Montana. At the time, Susan was there working as a waitress and she immediately completely stole Jeff’s attention.

“I’m doing this scene with Sam Waterston and Harry Dean Stanton and I cannot take my eyes off this gorgeous, I didn’t know what she was, a maid, a waitress, I couldn’t take my eyes off of her,” Jeff shared on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

While it was “love at first sight” for Jeff, Susan took a little more convincing. She said “no” when Jeff first asked her out -- but when they reconnected at the wrap party, they danced and “fell in love.”

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham

For Victoria Beckham, it was love at first sight when she met her husband David Beckham. While looking back at the first time they crossed paths, Victoria wrote that she fell in love with David when she saw how close he was with his family.

“Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge -- although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage -- you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you,” Victoria wrote.

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba may have said that he was never going to get married again but that all changed when he met his now-wife Sabrina Dhowre. Looking back, Idris says he ended up at a party on his only night off and there she was. They instantly clicked.

“I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up,” Idris shared on The View. “It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

When Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi met backstack at VH1’s Big in ’04 Awards, it was love at first sight. Reflecting on the moment they first crossed paths, Portia says that Ellen made her feel something she had never experienced before.

“Ellen took my breath away. That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and experienced all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak,” she told The Advocate.

Stephen Colbert & Evelyn Colbert

Stephen Colbert fell in love the moment he saw his wife Evelyn across a crowded theater lobby. Looking back, he says he immediately knew he needed to talk to her and that one day he would marry her. When they got to talking later in the night, they realized they knew each other -- and ended up talking for two hours.

“I walk in and I see across the lobby this woman. I think for the first time, not girl, woman. This beautiful woman in a black linen dress…and I think, ‘Her.’ Honest to God, I thought, ‘There’s your wife, you’re going to marry her.’ And I thought, ‘That’s crazy.’ But I’m shooting eyes at her and she’s shooting eyes at me,” Stephen said during a Q&A.

Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O’Connell

When Jerry O’Connell first met his wife Rebecca Romijn in 2004 at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas, their connection was instant. While Rebecca was in the process of divorcing her ex-husband John Stamos, she and Jerry knew that their relationship could definitely develop in the future.

“When I met Rebecca -- I know you hear ‘love at first sight’ -- I just enjoyed her energy so much, immediately,” Jerry recalled on The Real Love Boat, before Rebecca added, “We both decided we wanted to be with each other more than anybody else in the whole world. It was pretty cut and dried.”

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt may have appeared to have a rocky start to their relationship on The Hills, but they say it was love at first sight. On their nine-year wedding anniversary, Heidi looked back on their first time meeting, sharing that she knew they would be in each other’s lives forever.