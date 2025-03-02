2025 Oscars: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the Oscar goes to ...

Hollywood's biggest night is here. Airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 97th Academy Awards has officially begun!

On Sunday night, the 2025 Oscars -- which is being hosted by Conan O'Brien and is being broadcasted on ABC and Hulu -- is honoring the best of movies of the year, concluding awards season with the ultimate celebration of film and the biggest performances.

Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, Emilia Pérez led the pack with the most nominations, with Zoe Saldaña amongst the group's 13 total nods, followed by Wicked with 10 nods, including Ariana Grande for Supporting Actress and Cynthia Erivo for lead. Adrien Brody and The Brutalist also picked up 10 total nods, while Timothée Chalamet helped catapult A Complete Unknown to eight total nominations, including a nod for Monica Barbaro, and Best Picture.

Read on for the complete list of winners. TooFab will be updating the list throughout the night.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor In a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pierce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

WINNER: Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

WINNER: The Substance

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Original Song

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez

"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird," Sing Sing

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late

Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porceilain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Subject

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

WINNER: Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short

Beautiful Men

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Live Action Short Film