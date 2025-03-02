2025 Oscars: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Oscar goes to ...
Hollywood's biggest night is here. Airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 97th Academy Awards has officially begun!
On Sunday night, the 2025 Oscars -- which is being hosted by Conan O'Brien and is being broadcasted on ABC and Hulu -- is honoring the best of movies of the year, concluding awards season with the ultimate celebration of film and the biggest performances.
Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, Emilia Pérez led the pack with the most nominations, with Zoe Saldaña amongst the group's 13 total nods, followed by Wicked with 10 nods, including Ariana Grande for Supporting Actress and Cynthia Erivo for lead. Adrien Brody and The Brutalist also picked up 10 total nods, while Timothée Chalamet helped catapult A Complete Unknown to eight total nominations, including a nod for Monica Barbaro, and Best Picture.
Read on for the complete list of winners.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor In a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress In a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best Actor In a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pierce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
WINNER: Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
WINNER: The Substance
Wicked
Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Original Song
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez
"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird," Sing Sing
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late
Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porceilain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Subject
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Original Screenplay
WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
WINNER: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short
Beautiful Men
WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent