2025 Oscars: Every Viral Moment & Best Memes of the Night

The 97th Annual Academy Awards returned to ABC with a wild and unpredictable Conan O'Brien at the helm, as Emilia Pérez led the pack with 13 and 10 nominations, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist with 10 each.

The 97th Academy Awards are finally here -- and it stands to be a big night, with many first-time nominees emerging as frontrunners to take home an Oscar during Sunday night's ceremony.

Broadcasting coast-to-coast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the opening took us across the rainbow and across the history of cinema from the era of the original to a live Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wiz, and Wicked medley from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo that truly defied gravity. Oh, what a world!

Leading the pack this year is Emilia Pérez, with Zoe Saldaña amongst the group's 13 total nominations, followed by Wicked with 10 amid a surprise nod for Ariana Grande for Supporting Actress alongside Cynthia Erivo for lead. Adrien Brody and The Brutalist also picked up 10 total nods, while Timothée Chalamet helped catapult A Complete Unknown to eight total nominations, including a nod for Monica Barbaro, and Best Picture.

Also picking up a Lead Actress nomination is Demi Moore for The Substance, which was also up for Best Picture among its five total nods. Sebastian Stan is a favorite Sunday night as well, earning a nomination for his role as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

Leading up to the Oscars and the close of this awards season, there was no real clear-cut winner among any of the major awards, as different performers and films have taken home top honors at the shows leading up this one, like the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, BAFTAs, and the DGA, WGA, and SAG Awards.

As such Oscar enthusiasts were looking forward to some surprises on the night, as well as a fun evening hosted by Conan O'Brien for the first time ever. Known for his unpredictable and irreverent humor, truly anything was possible.

Defying Gravity Somewhere Over the Rainbow to Home

Not just paying tribute to their own Oscar-nominated film, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the time to pay tribute to the explorations of Oz that came before.

From The Wizard of Oz through Wiz and into their latest iteration of the iconic musical brought to the big screen, it was a tribute that speaks to the timelessness of great storytelling, as well as the vast world of reinterpretation that exists in art.

Ariana kicked it off with her best Judy Garland on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" before Cynthia stepped into the shoes of Stephanie Mills and Diana Ross for "Home," before the costars brought it home with their own iconic "Defying Gravity" that wrapped Part 1 of Wicked this past year.

The moment had the audience on their feet, with several in tears including Michelle Yeoh and even Ariana as she stood off to the side to let Cynthia have that big moment. Read all about the magical moment below!

Adam Sandler Steals Show in Conan's Wild Monologue

For the first time in many, many years, the Oscars delivered an absolutely stellar monologue, without having to make any mean jokes about anyone. Conan O'Brien even managed to joke about Karla Sofia Gascon's controversies, without attacking the actress herself.

"I loved Anora. A little fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist," he joked. "And Karla if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

After climbing out of Demi Moore's body in a Substance tribute, Conan had some great jokes about nominees like The Brutalist and Ralph Fiennes -- with a lot of poking fun at Timothee Chalamet from him and one of two monologue MVP, Adam Sandler.

Talking about proper attire, Conan hilariously called out Sandler, who was in his usual super-casual style. This led to a hilariously outraged Sandler, who shouted down Conan, before dropping another "Chalamet!" at the actor as only he can.

Another favorite moment was definitely when Conan (before singing a song about wasting time) said the show would hurry people up by showing us a not-mad-but-disappointed John Lithgow and Lithgow just nailed this moment!

Andrew Garfield Brings Goldie Hawn to Tears with Touching Tribute

It wasn't necessarily part of the official plan -- or at least it appeared to be off-script -- but Andrew Garfield wasn't going to miss the opportunity to pay tribute to his co-presenter for feature and short animated films, Goldie Hawn.

Before Flow got their moment in the spotlight as the winner, Andrew took a moment to tell Goldie how much she meant to his mother, and how she exemplifies and represents the power of movie magic.

"You've given us movies full of joy, you've lifted our spirits, and you've made us feel that all is right with the world over and over and over again," he told her, as Goldie visible teared up. It was such a sweet and genuine moment -- and much better than most scripted presenter banter!

Conan Speaks to Global Audience

Proving that the Oscars is a truly international experience, Conan O'Brien took a moment to show off his own multi-lingual skills by speaking to some of the billion viewers around the world.

Speaking in Spanish, he said, "Good evening,a nd welcome to the Oscars. I am your host, Conan O'Brien and I hope you enjoy the show."

Then, to the people of India, he added, "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

These are, of course, translations that were displayed on the screen -- so we've no idea how accurate the Mandarin was when he shifted to speak to the people watching from China, when he said, "And for those of you watching from China, 'I am in serious financial debt. Please consider using me in your many films. I beg you.'"

Bowen Yang Shows Off His Costume's Design ... Alone!

In a hilarious bit before the Costume Design award presentation, presenter Bowen Yang clearly didn't get the memo about how he and his fellow presenters were going to go about this. Each of them was representing their respective films, with images of the art design for their characters showed behind them.

But only Bowen also showed up in full costume from his Wicked role. "Guys, I thought we were all doing this," he said, to which Elle told him they'd all changed their minds. "Well that would've been helpful to communicate in the group chat, Elle Fanning!"

Thankfully, his extra effort proved worth it as Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to ever win the Oscar for Costume Design.

