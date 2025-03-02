Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor Oscar For The Brutalist, Delivers Passionate Speech

Getty

Adrien Brody is a two-time Oscar winner!

During the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night, the actor won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, winning his second Academy Award 22 years after he received his first in 2003.

Brody -- who was presented the trophy by last year's winner, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy -- took the stage to deliver a lengthy, yet passionate speech.

"Winning an award like this signifies a destination and something my character references in the film," Brody, 52, said in part. "But to me, it also, beyond the pinnacle of a career, it is a chance to begin again and the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough so that the next 20 years of my life, I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful, important and relevant roles."

He also thanked his partner, Georgina Chapman, calling her "amazing." Brody also gave a shoutout to Chapman's "beautiful" children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

"I know it's been a roller coaster," he said to Chapman's children. "Thank you for accepting me into your life."

Brody also thanked his fellow nominees, his team, A24, and the cast and crew of The Brutalist.

Adrien Brody calls out antisemitism and racism while accepting his best actor #Oscar for #TheBrutalist pic.twitter.com/dJvR5gxg0O — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 @THR

As the music began playing, signaling for him to wrap up, he shut it down and continued his speech.

"Turn the music off. I've done this before, thank you. This is not my first rodeo," Brody quipped.

After thanking his parents, he concluded his acceptance speech with a powerful message.

"I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism, and of racism, and of othering," Brody said. "I pray for a healthier, and a happier, and a more inclusive world. I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."

"I love you. I appreciate you all. Let's fight for what's right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another, and let's rebuild together," he concluded.

Brody won the Academy Award over fellow nominees Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

The award marks Brody's second Oscar win and second nomination. He previously won the Academy Award in 2003 for Best Actor for his performance in The Pianist. At 29, he became the youngest actor in the category's history, a record he still holds, and would have been broken by Chalamet if he won on Sunday night.