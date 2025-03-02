Bowen Yang Dons Wicked Fit In Laugh Out Loud Bit for Best Costume Designer Category

Getty

Joined on stage by Lily-Rose Depp, John Lithgow, Elle Fanning and Connie Nielson, Yang helped present the award for Best Costume design in his Wicked garb.

Yang joined Lily-Rose Depp, John Lithgow, Elle Fanning and Connie Nielson to help present the award for Best Costume design at the 2025 Oscars Sunday, but while everyone was dressed to the nines, Yang showed up in his costume from Wicked.

Yang, who played Pfannee in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, was hilariously taken aback after realizing he was the only one dressed in costume.

"Guys? I thought we were all doing this?" Yang quips.

"Uh. Yeah, no. We changed our minds," Fanning replies. "Well that would've been helpful to communicate in the group chat Elle Fanning... You guys, we're presenting for costume design."

"Yeah, but it would've been so, like, cringe. Bowen," Depp adds.

"Yeah I was gonna say that too... cringe," Lithgow says.

"Wow, et tu, Lithgow? Guess I know who's winning the Oscar tonight for least supportive best friend," Yang snaps. "Bowen, we barely know each other," Lithgow fires back.

"That's enough, bestie. You know what, just start the category," Yang replies, handing it off to Depp who kicked things off by highlighting the costumes created for Nosferatu.

If there is one thing we can say about Bowen Yang, it is that he knows how to commit to the bit.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/J9kJiI0hpC — Fandango (@Fandango) March 3, 2025 @Fandango

In the end, Yang's commitment to the bit was well worth it, with the Oscar going to Wicked costume designer, Paul Tazewell, who made history Sunday by becoming the first Black man to win in the category.

"Thank you Academy for this very significant honor. I'm the first Black man to receive the Costume Design Award for my work on Wicked," Tazewell began, with the crowd erupting in applause at the monumental moment. "I'm so proud of this."

In addition to thanking the U.K. crew -- where Wicked was filmed, Tazewell also gave a special shoutout to his "muses" Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for inspiring his designs over the course of the two-part film.

#WickedMovie costume designer Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man to win in his category at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/C4iWNlJMK9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 @THR

"My Ozian muses, Cynthia and Ariana -- I love you so much. All the other cast, thank you, thank you, thank you, for trusting me for bringing your characters to life," he continued. This is everything."