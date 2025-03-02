Oscars James Bond Tribute Includes Dancing Margaret Qualley, Medley from Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye

Getty

Qualley showed off her classically trained ballet skills, while the singers tackled Skyfall, Diamonds are Forever and Live and Let Die.

Margaret Qualley showed off her ballerina skills at the Oscars.

After iconic Bond girl Halle Berry introduced the award show's James Bond tribute, Qualley -- who is a trained ballerina -- showed to the world that she's a double threat.

In a red silk dress with a thigh high split, she was carried across the stage as she proved her lines were still perfect, showing off her moves to the franchise's iconic theme music.

Doja Cat, Lisa and Raye then took the stage one by one as the three ladies teamed up for a tribute celebrating some of the amazing songs to come out of the franchise's 60 years.

The medley of Bond tunes started with Lisa descending from the ceiling to sing Wings' "Live and Let Die," the theme from the 1973 film of the same name.

The Bond baton was then passed on to Doja Cat, who gave a mesmerizing rendition of Shirley Bassey's "Diamonds Are Forever" from that 1971 Bond film.

To wrap up the incredible performance, Rayecovered Adele's powerful "Skyfall," as she donned a black-and-white dress and was accompanied by an orchestra before hitting one incredibly impressive final note.

"That signature mix of danger, style and intrigue? Well, that’s timeless," Berry said of Bond before the medley began. Berry, of course, starred as Jinx in 2002's Die Another Day.

Bond films are no stranger to the Oscars. Goldfinger won for sound effects in 1964, before, in 1965, Thunderbolt won for special visual effects.