Kieran Culkin Wins First Oscar, Reveals Wife's Promise to Have More Kids if He Won

"I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?" the actor jokingly told his wife, Jazz, while accepting his first Academy Award.

Kieran Culkin is a first-time Oscar winner -- and is ready to celebrate by having more children.

During the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, the actor won the first award of the night, taking home the Oscar -- his first -- for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Real Pain.

Culkin, 42, took the stage to accept his award, which was presented to him by Robert Downey Jr., and utilized the moment to publicly express to his wife Jazz Charton that he wants two more children.

"Oh, my God, that's crazy. I don't even know. Mr. Downey, sir, thanks for handing this to me. This means a lot coming from you. Thank you," he began in his speech, before giving a shoutout to Jeremy Strong, his Succession costar, who was nominated in the category for The Apprentice. (Culkin's comment was bleeped out, but it's unclear what he said.)

Culkin went on to thank his team, his family, the studio, and his A Real Pain costar and the film's director, Jesse Eisenberg, before he shared a message for his wife, with whom he shares daughter Kinsey, 5, and son Wilder, 3.

He brought up how he publicly revealed during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Emmy Awards in January 2024 that he wanted more kids, later sharing backstage that Charton told him she would agree to have a third child if he won the Emmy.

"I love you Jazz," Culkin said on Sunday. "I have to thank my wife Jazz for absolutely everything, for giving me my favorite people in the world."

"Please don't play the music because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz," he continued. "About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her, because she said, if I won the award, she would give me the kid."

"It turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win," Culkin joked. "People came up to her and were like really annoying her. I think it got to her. But anyway, after the show, we're walking through a parking lot. She's holding the Emmy. We're trying to find our car. Emily, you were there so you're a witness, and she goes, 'Oh, God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.' And I turned to her, and I said, 'Really, I want four.'"

"And she turned to me, I swear to God, this happened. It was just over a year ago. She said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'" he added. "I held my hand out. She shook it, and I have not brought it up once, until just now."

Looking at his wife, Culkin said, "You remember that, honey, you do? Okay, then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, [he] of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

Culkin won the Oscar over fellow nominees Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

In addition to Culkin's category, A Real Pain was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, which was written by Eisenberg.