Fans Upset Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd and More MIA from In Memoriam

Fans referred to the actors being left out as "upsetting" and "shameful."

While the likes of Gene Hackman and Teri Garr were honored in the In Memoriam segment of the 2025 Oscars, some were left off the list.

Fans took to X the second the In Memoriam was over to air their grievances with the Academy for leaving out Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd.

Todd -- who is famous for his work in horror, the iconic Candyman specially -- died in November 2024. Fans noted that The Academy does not often recognize horror throughout the ceremony.

While Trachtenberg only just passed away earlier this week and is primarily known for her work in television such as Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one of her breakout role was in the film Harriet The Spy.

Fans were also quick to point out Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomo and Olivia Hussey were also missing from the annual segment, which notoriously comes under fire for leaving a few notable names out every year.

See some of the reactions below:

michelle trachtenberg not being mentioned in the in memoriam section of the oscars is upsetting , you are and will remain so so loved and admired michelle 🩷 pic.twitter.com/6xAo6jYDTn — amb (@mikeysgore) March 3, 2025 @mikeysgore

It’s shameful that the #Oscars didn’t include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors/actresses who have passed within the year!!!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/PEb7F2NvdA — kaiden (@HappiestCyrus) March 3, 2025 @HappiestCyrus

Not to mention Michelle Trachtenberg in #theoscars In Memoriam was a huge oversight. pic.twitter.com/dKnnqowPDc — ActorMichaelMerchant (@ActorMMerchant) March 3, 2025 @ActorMMerchant

PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY GIRL MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AJx2rcEKgx — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🪦 (@horrorsthetics) March 3, 2025 @horrorsthetics

neither BAFTA nor The Academy included Tony Todd in their In Memoriam.



livid doesn’t cover it. rest in peace, king 🫶🏻 #oscars pic.twitter.com/GsWxBIxRUM — bec 🎬 (@rxbeccajohnson) March 3, 2025 @rxbeccajohnson

WHAT?! Why the hell was Tony Todd not in the In Memoriam section at the Oscars?! That’s total bs



RIP Tony Todd 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/wQHnZ1hA54 — Ryan Ranc (@RyanRanc) March 3, 2025 @RyanRanc

Trachtenberg's shocking death was first reported by the New York Post on February 26, citing police sources, with those sources telling the news outlet her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

According to TMZ, she recently underwent a liver transplant and police believe she died of natural causes. Per the outlet, police and paramedics responded to a call for a woman in cardiac arrest, and found Michelle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.