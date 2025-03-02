Fans Upset Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd and More MIA from In Memoriam

Fans referred to the actors being left out as "upsetting" and "shameful."

While the likes of Gene Hackman and Teri Garr were honored in the In Memoriam segment of the 2025 Oscars, some were left off the list.

Fans took to X the second the In Memoriam was over to air their grievances with the Academy for leaving out Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd.

Todd -- who is famous for his work in horror, the iconic Candyman specially -- died in November 2024. Fans noted that The Academy does not often recognize horror throughout the ceremony.

While Trachtenberg only just passed away earlier this week and is primarily known for her work in television such as Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, one of her breakout role was in the film Harriet The Spy.

Fans were also quick to point out Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomo and Olivia Hussey were also missing from the annual segment, which notoriously comes under fire for leaving a few notable names out every year.

Trachtenberg's shocking death was first reported by the New York Post on February 26, citing police sources, with those sources telling the news outlet her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

According to TMZ, she recently underwent a liver transplant and police believe she died of natural causes. Per the outlet, police and paramedics responded to a call for a woman in cardiac arrest, and found Michelle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

While Todd died at his home in Marina del Rey, California on November 6, 2024 due to cancer.

