Morgan Freeman Leads Oscars Tribute to Gene Hackman: 'Rest In Peace My Friend'

Morgan Freeman took the stage to kick off the night's in memoriam segment by paying tribute to his longtime friend, who was found dead in his Santa Fe, New Mexico home last month.

Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home Wednesday afternoon after a caretaker of their neighborhood dialed 911 to report seeing a body in the couple's house, and deputies responded to conduct a welfare check. When first responders arrived, they found Hackman, Arakawa and one of their dogs unresponsive. The three were pronounced dead at the scene. Cops are looking into the death they've labeled as suspicious for a variety of reasons. An official cause of death is not yet known.

"This week our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend: Gene Hackman," Freeman began. "I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films: Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. And like anyone whose ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work."

He continued, "He received two Oscars, but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world. Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.' So I think I speak for us all when I say, 'Gene, you'll be remembered for that, and for so much more.' Rest in peace my friend."

The in memoriam segment featured tributes other Hollywood greats lost over the last year, including David Lynch and Dame Maggie Smith.

Others remembered included Donald Sutherland, Shelley Duvall, Gena Rowlings, James Earl Jones, Dick Pope, Jeff Baena, Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, M Emmet Walsh, Robert Towne, Joan Plowright and Teri Garr.