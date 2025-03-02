Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Defy Gravity with Wicked Medley at Oscars

Getty

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo teamed up for a medley of moving melodies from Wizard of Oz, The Wiz and Wicked.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo kicked off the 2025 Oscars by bringing Hollywood to Oz in a thrilling and emotional performance.

On Sunday night, Grande and Erivo -- who are both nominated for their roles as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie musical -- took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, bringing the house down with a medley of songs from The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz, including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Home" and "Defying Gravity."

After dazzling the audience with Ariana's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and Erivo's version of "Home," the pair teamed up for "Defying Gravity," bringing the crowd of of A-listers to their feet, earning the pair a much-deserved standing ovation.

Full performance of “Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h9flMlgiVI — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) March 3, 2025 @wickednewshub

For the performance, Grande looked radiant in a ruby red gown, a departure from the pink she's been wearing throughout the movie's press run, while Erivo dazzled in a billowing white ballgown with floral details.

Watch the performance, above!

Wicked -- directed by Jon M. Chu -- received 10 nominations for this year's Oscars, including Best Actress for Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Grande, and Best Picture.

While it marked the first nod for Grande, Erivo's recognition for Wicked brought her third Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Original Song and Best Actress in 2019 for Harriet. The British actress is an Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner, and only needs an Oscar to achieve EGOT status.