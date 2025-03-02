Mikey Madison Wins Best Actress Oscar, Thanks Sex Workers In Acceptance Speech

Getty

While many predicted Demi Moore to win, Madison nabbed her first-ever Oscar after Anora swept much of the night's top categories, including Best Picture.

Mikey Madison is an Oscar winner!

Madison took home the win for Best Actress for her work in Anora at the 2025 Oscars Sunday night.

Presented the award by last year's winner, Emma Stone, the shocked 25-year-old called the moment "surreal" as she proceeded to thank the cast and crew she worked alongside with in the indie film.

"This is very surreal," Madison said. "I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible."

She also thanked her mom and dad, her younger siblings and her twin brother, Miles, whom she called her "best friend."

Mikey Madison accepts the #Oscar award for best actress for starring in #Anora pic.twitter.com/P1BgZQAcd6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 @THR

"Not that you have a choice," Madison quipped, before thanking the community of Brighton Beach, where much of the film was shot.

Madison, who plays a sex worker from Brooklyn who gets her Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch in the film, took a moment during her speech to thank the sex worker community, who she said she will continue to support as her career marches forward.

"I want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. The women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience," she added.

Madison won the Academy Award over fellow nominees, Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).

For her titular role in Anora, Madison received many accolades this awards season. In addition to the Oscar, she also won the Golden Globe and BAFTA.