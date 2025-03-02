Zoe Saldana Emotionally Accepts First-Ever Oscar for Emilia Perez

Getty

"I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last," the actress said through tears.

Zoe Saldaña is an first-time Oscar winner ... and officially made Academy Awards history.

During the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, the actress took the stage and emotionally accepted her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez.

Saldaña -- who was awarded the trophy from last year's winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph -- broke down in tears while accepting her award.

Saldaña emotionally thanked the cast and crew of the film as well as her fellow nominees.

“Mami! Mami! My mom is here. My whole family is here. I am floored by this honor. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women," she began, referring to her character in the Netflix film. "My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered to me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward."

Turning her attention to the film's director, Audiard, Saldaña thanked the French filmmaker. "You are forever a beloved character in my life," she said.

She then gave a special shoutout to Emilia Pérez's cast and crew. "I'm sharing this award with you," Saldaña said, before also thanking Netflix and her "kickass" team.

Saldaña continued to cry while thanking her family. "Everything brave, outrageous, and good I have ever done in my life has been because of you," she said through sobs.

She went on to share an emotional message for her husband, Marco Perego.

"My husband with that beautiful hair," Saldaña said, "the biggest honor of my life is being your partner. You hung the moon in our beautiful perfect sons -- Cy, Bowie, and Zen -- they fill our skies every night with stars."

Saldaña concluded her acceptance speech with a powerful message.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961," she said. "I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last. I hope."

"The fact that I'm getting an award for a role that I got to sing and speak in Spanish," Saldaña added. "My grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother. ... Thank you so much, muchas gracias!"

Saldaña won the Oscar over fellow Best Supporting Actress nominees Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Ariana Grande (Wicked), and Isabella Rosselini (Conclave).