Demi Moore's Daughters React to Mom's Surprising 2025 Oscars Loss: 'So Beyond Proud'

Moore, who lost to Best Actress winner Mikey Madison, appeared to take the moment in stride, dining on a buffet of fries with her dog, Pilaf, in hand.

Even though Demi Moore wasn't a winner Sunday night, her daughters sure made her feel like one.

After Moore, who was predicted to win the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, lost to Mikey Madison for Anora, the 62-year-old Substance star marked the moment in the best way -- by dining out on a buffet of fries.

Her daughter Tallulah Willis shared the photo to Instagram late Sunday night, showing Moore slipping into a white bathrobe as she cuddled with her beloved dog Pilaf and enjoyed the delicious snack with a smile on her face.

"MY winner 🍟," Tallulah sweetly captioned the funny fry pic. Older sister Scout reposted the image, writing, "Queen of my heart!"

It's unclear exactly when the photo was taken, as Moore, Tallulah and daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together after the show.

Tallulah also shared a message to her mom on her Instagram Stories in the wake of Moore's loss, writing, "So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I've never been more proud to be her daughter."

Prior to her Oscars loss, Moore's eldest daughter Rumer posted a tribute to her mom, where she gushed over the veteran actress' career.

Calling Moore her "forever winner," Rumer wrote, "Watching you today, standing in your power, in your brilliance, in the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and undeniable talent -- I have never been more proud. You have dedicated your life to your craft, pouring every ounce of yourself into the stories you tell, the characters you bring to life, and the barriers you continue to break. And tonight, the world gets to witness what I have always known: you are a force."

She added, "No matter what happens tonight, you are already victorious in my eyes. Because your legacy isn't just in the awards or accolades -- it's in the way you have redefined what's possible, for yourself and for every woman who dares to dream."

As for Moore, the actress did seem disappointed over losing the trophy to Madison, with top lip reader Nicola Hickling telling the Daily Mail that Moore mouthed "nice," while stoically clapping along as Madison took the stage,

And though she didn't emerge a winner Sunday, Moore did take home a host of awards for her performance in The Substance, including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Madison, meanwhile, called the win "surreal," telling the audience and viewers at home that while she grew up in Los Angeles, this was a moment she had a hard time imagining.

"I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible," she shared before taking a moment to thank the sex worker community who helped inform her role in the film.

"I want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. The women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience," Madison added.