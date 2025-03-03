Ice Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Breaks Down After Moving Tribute Performance

Getty

Maxim Naumov is paying tribute to his late parents.

The figure skating son of former world champions and coaches -- who were killed in the American Airlines tragedy in Washington, D.C. -- broke down in tears after dedicating his performance his late parents.

Maxim Naumov took to the ice at the charity event in D.C. Sunday to honor his parents, Evgenia "Zhenya" Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, and the dozens of other figure skating community members who lost their lives onboard the American Airlines flight.

Video from Maxim's performance shows the 23-year-old weeping on his knees in the middle of the ice just moments after finishing his routine.

The skater's Russian-born parents had been flying back from a U.S. Figure Skating competition and training camp on January 29, when the plane their were on collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River, killing all 67 people onboard.

Maxim had also competed at the national event, where he placed fourth, but flew back home several days before his parents.

His parents, accomplished skaters in their own right, won the pairs title at the 1994 World Figure Skating Championships, and were serving as coaches at the Skating Club of Boston when they were killed.

The Legacy on Ice event featured some of the best in figure skating, with national champion Amber Glenn, two-time Olympian Johnny Weir and reigning men's world champion Ilia Malinin, also taking the to the ice Sunday.