Why Kieran Culkin Was Bleeped at Oscars, What He Said to Succession Costar Jeremy Strong After Win

Getty

The two actors were costars on the hit HBO series from 2018 to 2023 before going on to compete against one another for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at Sunday's ceremony -- which Culkin won.

There was a long moment of silence near the top of the Oscars broadcast, but it wasn't to honor anyone's memories, or the result of Hulu's many technical difficulties. Instead, it was because of what Kieran Culkin said to Jeremy Strong.

After spending five years of his life on the foul-mouthed HBO series Succession, the actor apparently couldn't resist dropping an f-bomb (or two) into his acceptance speech during the 97th Academy Awards.

That triggered the censors to cut the audio to the American broadcast, which cost viewers in that country the chance to hear what he had to say to his Succession costar, after he just happened to have beat him out for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Culkin was nominated for his work in the film A Real Pain, while Strong was up for his performance as Ray Cohn in the controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice. While Culkin's message to his former costar was lost in the U.S., it was picked up by those in attendance, and some international broadcasts.

But first, all of the nominees were presented Robert Downey Jr., who took some time to praise the performance and work of each of the actors before announcing the winner. It was to this praise of Strong that Culkin added his own thoughts.

"He's right, by the way," Culkin said from the stage. "Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It's f--king great!"

That was the moment ... and Culkin knew it immediately. As caught on iTV's livestream in video shared via Yahoo! News UK, he immediately lamented, "I f--ked! I cursed! There we go! I cursed! I didn't mean to!"

He then acknowledged another faux pas in his words. "I'm not supposed to single anyone out. It's favoritism," he lamented, before adding to Strong, "Anyway, but you were great."

Even with a portion of his speech censored for American viewers, Culkin still managed to have one of the most memorable on-stage moments of the night when he later helped his wife to recall a deal she'd made with him.

After he won the Emmy for Succession, Culkin said that he told his wife Jazz Charton he wanted not just a third, but a fourth child with her. On stage, he shared the story of how she agreed, but only if he won an Oscar -- calling out Charton publicly for her promise, as she looked on stunned.