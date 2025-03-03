Liam Payne's Family Releases Statement After Charges Dropped in Death Case

Instagram

Liam Payne's family is breaking their silence.

Five months after the One Direction singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, his family is speaking out, sharing a a statement regarding the 31-year-old's death and the criminal investigation the followed.

"Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy," the family said in a joint statement shared with BBC following the news that charges had been dropped in case surrounding Payne's death. "This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him."

Liam's family, which includes father Geoff Payne, mother Karen Payne, older sisters Nicola and Ruth Payne, as well as 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole, said that while they're grieving the loss of someone they "held very dear," they also "accept" the Court of Appeal's decision to drop manslaughter charges against CasaSur Palermo hotel staff Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi as well as against Liam's associate Roger Nores.

Prosecutors originally charged Nores with manslaughter for allegedly abandoning Liam just prior to the star plunging to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aries last October, while he was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

But on February 20, the judges dropped the manslaughter charge against Nores and two hotel workers after the court ruled there was nothing the trio could have done to save Liam.

The case has further thrust Liam's tragic death into the spotlight, with the family noting that in addition to the trauma of losing Liam, they've also been dealing with having the "Strip That Down" singer's death broadcast so publicly.

"The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience," the statement continued. "The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so."

Elsewhere in the statement, Liam's family also shared gratitude for the Brit Awards' tribute to him at the March 1 ceremony, which featured a heartwarming compilation of Liam's career highlights, as well as a rendition of him singing One Direction’s hit "Little Things."