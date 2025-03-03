Whoopi Goldberg Slams Trump After 'Embarrassing' Zelenskyy Meeting on The View

Getty

Goldberg called out Friday's Trump-Zelensky-Vance Oval Office showdown, labeling it "one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen."

Whoopi Goldberg is making it very clear whose side she's on after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting president Donald Trump on Friday.

Discussing the now-viral video of the televised meeting on The View Monday, Goldberg said she stands with Zelenskyy after the "embarrassing" display she saw from both Trump and vice president JD Vance at The White House.

"I do stand with you, Zelenskyy, because you've been fighting, your country has been fighting," Goldberg said. "I stand with y'all, because many countries in our world have a habit of going in and invading other countries. And we all have said, for the past at least 100 years, we don't like that. We don't want to do that. We don't want to be that. And here we are. Who are we?"

Slamming Trump for trying to be "the hard guy" Goldberg added that she thought the Oval Office meeting, in which Trump and Vance effectively switched sides from supporting Ukraine to supporting Russia, was "chilling," a sentiment co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with.

FALLOUT FROM TRUMP, ZELENSKYY MEETING: #TheView co-hosts react to the meeting between Pres. Trump and Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy that exploded into a shouting match. pic.twitter.com/YTpu2K7Iax — The View (@TheView) March 3, 2025 @TheView

"I will never understand, in my bones -- having been on Air Force One with Trump, having been to Mar-a-Lago -- is all that worth it to sell out everything you believe in? To sell all of your principles?" Griffin said, after reminding audiences that 62% of Americans support Ukraine, and Trump and JD Vance are in the minority.

Ana Navarro also had issues with the meeting, particularly when it came to Trump and his allies criticizing Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit to the Oval Office.

"He's wearing what he's wearing because he is representing people's suffering, because he is representing a country of war, because over 100 hospitals have been destroyed," she said. "Over 700 schools have been destroyed. Over 100 churches have been destroyed."

Navarro also pointed out a notable figure in history who too chose not to wear a suit during a visit to the White House, Winston Churchill.

"Well, you know who else showed up during a war dressed in uniform during World War Two? Winston Churchill…and nobody said anything," she noted.

Navarro also fired shots at some of the other Republicans in the room.

"I just have to have a word for Lindsey Graham, who I've known for decades, and for Marco Rubio, who I've known for 30 years. I am so embarrassed and ashamed. Marco has spent his entire life and career talking against tyranny, talking against Putin and his influence in Latin America, and to see him sell out his conviction and his principle and go do Donald Trump's bidding."

"It was an embarrassment. I will say I agree with you, Ana, it was pre-planned because former ambassador to the UN Susan [Rice] said on MSNBC, there is no question this was a setup, because a vice president generally does not speak in those moments without the approval of the President," host Sunny Hostin added. "So President Trump knew that JD Vance was going to do that."

She continued, "And I think it really took a turn when, when Zelenskyy, with his bravery and with his courage, said to JD Vance, 'Have you ever been to Ukraine?' He embarrassed the bully, and what happens when you embarrass a bully? They have a tantrum… They wanted to embolden Putin, and they did."

Goldberg re-entered the conversation with some words of advice for those at home and in the audience: "Here's the thing that everybody can do: if you support Ukraine, say it out loud. Say it out loud," and called on the media to do the same.

"This is what's going to change the tide. It's us. We have to be vocal. Media outlets have to be vocal. Media outlets have to call it out. Even at threat of being sued, call out the truth -- call it out! 'Cause if you don't, it looks like you're joining them," she added.