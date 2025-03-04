Demi Moore Congratulates Mikey Madison After Best Actress Oscar Win

Getty

At the Academy Awards, the Anora star beat out Moore, despite The Substance star sweeping up awards throughout the season.

Demi Moore is no sore loser.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to social media on Monday to look back at her eventful awards season for her work in The Substance.

Despite being the favorite to win for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards, she lost to Anora star Mikey Madison.

However, Moore showed that she is a graceful leading lady and wished Madison the best after her unexpected win.

"As this awards season comes to a close, I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey," Moore wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her behind-the-scenes glam routine ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.

"It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light. Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance -- @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat it’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To wrap up her caption, she singled out Madison.

"And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison -- can't wait to see what you do next ♥️."

Madison took home the win for Best Actress for her work in Anora as the titular sex worker at the 2025 Oscars Sunday night.

Presented the award by last year's winner, Emma Stone, the shocked 25-year-old called the moment "surreal" as she proceeded to thank the cast and crew she worked alongside with in the indie film.

"I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible," she said.

Madison -- who plays a stripper from Brooklyn who meets and marries the son of an oligarch in the film -- took a moment during her speech to thank the sex worker community, who she said she will continue to support as her career marches forward.

Madison won the Academy Award over fellow nominees, Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).