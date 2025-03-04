Charlie Sheen's Son Bob and Ex Brooke Mueller Appear on Denise Richards' Reality Show

Bravo

In the two-part premiere, Denise's "big, blended family" was front and center -- with her ex's rarely-seen son making a cameo ... before Richards' daughter said her very religious sister thinks she "believes in Satan."

Bravo's Denise Richards and Her Wild Things kicked off Tuesday night, putting the spotlight on the titular actress and her family's interesting dynamic.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares daughters Lola, 19, and Sami, 20, with ex Charlie Sheen. She's also mom to daughter Eloise, 13, who Richards adopted as a single mom in 2011; after marrying Richards, Aaron Phypers also adopted her in 2019.

"I got pregnant with Lola when Sami was 6 months old and I filed for divorce from their dad when I was 6 months pregnant," Richards explained on the first episode of her new reality show. She went on to call her living situation "very confusing," explaining Phypers' family now lives in her home, while she, her husband, and her kids are now living in three rented townhouses all next to each other.

"Sami is my first born. She is 20 years old. She's a very confident young woman," Denise said of her eldest daughter, who is also an OnlyFans model. "It's so interesting for me ... I see so much of myself in her, too. Now I know how my parents felt when I did certain things in my career."

The two were briefly seen talking about Sami's foray into, as the 20-year-old put it, "selling my nudes on the internet."

As they spoke, the model addressed some of the backlash she received for joining the platform, saying, "It's really hard reading all the messages. It's a lot."

Denise said that's why she felt she had to join the platform as well, as a sign of solidarity to prove she had her daughter's back. While Sami now appreciates that show of support, she also admitted she was "pissed that you made" one at first, because it was "really annoying and weird" how the press focused on Richards joining at the time.

"You know how much I got made fun of?" said Sami, before Denise noted her kids "have a lot of explaining to do" when it comes to both of their parents.

Later in the hour, Denise was seen talking to fellow ex-RHOBH star Camille Grammer, explaining why her two daughters are "not speaking at all" to one another.

Per Richards -- and later verified by both girls -- Sami was ticked at Lola for remaining friends with Sami's ex-boyfriend. As Lola explained it, though, Sami is really at fault here, as she began dating someone who was part of Lola's friend group.

Amid the drama, Richards decided to throw a barbecue, in an attempt to bring everyone together. Also in attendance were Denise's daughters, her nephew Al, his girlfriend, Aaron's parents, plenty of pets ... and Charlie Sheen's son, Bob, and ex Brooke Mueller.

"There's a lot of history there. Her sons are my daughters' brothers. We're a big, blended family," said Richards, who once had temporary custody of Sheen and Mueller's twins -- Bob and Charlie -- when they were younger.

At the BBQ, Denise also talked to Brooke about her daughters' feud, where Mueller opened up a bit about her own boys. "Bob is more of an introvert like Charlie and Max needs a playmate, wants to do something," she shared, as Denise pointed out how much both Bob and Sami look like Sheen.

That was basically it for Brooke and Bob's cameos, as Denise then sat both her daughters down together to try and hash out their drama. As Sami said she wanted Lola to hold herself more accountable, Lola asked for Sami to be more respectful and to stop cussing her out all the time. That didn't go too well, as Sami said Lola was "acting like a bitch, dude" -- with Richards simply telling Sami not to call her sister "dude," and saying nothing about the "bitch" remark.

Viewers got more insight into the sister dynamic in the second episode, as Lola explained the stark difference between them.

"She cannot understand my way of thinking. Sometimes I get super amped up when I'm talking to my mom and Sami," shared Lola, who recently got baptized after finding religion. "So I called my dad for a while and he really helped me. He's so good at helping my brain. He's so logical."

"A lot of people find it surprising that I'm a woman of God. I saw an article that said Lola, an apple that fell far from the tree," she continued, adding, "I knew of God, but I didn't live with him in my heart until I was 18-and-a-half."

Sami noted the two are "so different form each other," that she'll "never understand it." She then quipped, "We have nothing in common, besides the fact we're related."

"Religion has been very very important to Lola. I feel like everything I do, she's judging me because I'm not a woman of God," Sami continued in a confessional. "She thinks I believe in Satan and it's just like, it's kind of a lot."

The show really highlighted the differences between them by showing Lola doing a prayer circle ... as Sami got ready for a rave in some NSFW attire.

The two-episode premiere ended with Denise's nephew sitting the girls down to try and work it out.

"You chose to date someone in my friend circle. I'm sorry for hanging out with someone who's hurting you," said Lola, who accused her sister of getting jealous whenever her friend talked to her while dating Sami.

Sami, meanwhile, accused Lola of being a little too flirty with him at the time.

"I didn't mean to hurt you that bad. I really do love you. I'm genuinely sorry. I don't want to make you feel like you're unworthy," said Lola. "That's not how I am. That's not how God would want me to make someone feel."

While they didn't end things with sunshine and rainbows, they came to an understanding and felt time would heal any wounds between them.