Doja Cat, Raye & Lisa Speak Out After Oscars Performance Criticism: 'Scary as F---,' 'Tried My Very Best'

After the trio received some flack for flat notes during the their James Bond tribute, the three took to social media in response.

Doja Cat, Raye and Lisa are speaking out after their James Bond tribute at Sunday's Oscars hit a sour note with some viewers.

The trio, who collaborated on Lisa's single "Born Again," were part of a group performance recognizing some of the iconic songs of the 007 franchise -- as the Blackpink artist tackled Wings' "Live and Let Die," Doja took on Shirley Bassey's "Diamonds are Forever," and Raye brought it home with Adele's "Skyfall."

The performance garnered some criticism from viewers, as there were a few shaky notes throughout the tribute, which began with Margaret Qualley also dancing to the Bond theme music. In a post shared to Instagram following the show, Doja Cat addressed some of the backlash.

"I danced with sarah paulson last night also Flow is my favorite movie of all time cuz it's a story about friendship. Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me," she began her post.

"I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f--k for me. I know a lot of people didn't like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself," she continued, addressing the haters. "The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats."

"I can't wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye. 🙏💓" she concluded, before adding in the comments, "Also ALL the girls chewed down last night God BLESS them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone 🥲"

On her own page, Raye also addressed her nerves.

"Was sooo nervous to sing this song because no one can sing Adele like Adele, but I tried my very best," she wrote. "I am just so grateful to the Oscars Academy for this invitation to sing on this stage. 🫀🎤"

Lisa also shared a post about the performance, simply writing, "First time at the Oscars and it was such an incredible experience. I was so honored to be performing alongside so many empowering artists. Thank you @theacademy for this unforgettable night 🤍"

Raye's post is the one that had the most praise from other artists -- as Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham commented, "That octave JUMP! WOMAN!!! @raye oof! You BEAUTY. XXXXX"

Millie Bobby Brown also added, "you sounded beautiful. you looked stunning. you deserve to be on that stage ❤️" -- while the official Instagram account even wrote, "goddess level vocals 👏"