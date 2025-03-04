Harvey Weinstein Reacts to Adrien Brody Referencing His Kids with Georgina Chapman's In Oscars Speech

Getty

In a statement released from prison, Weinstein said that he's "happy" for both his ex, and their two children, daughter India, 14, and son Dashiell, 11.

While taking home the Best Actor trophy for The Brutalist Sunday, Brody mentioned Weinstein's children with ex-wife Georgina Chapman while praising his partner, and thanked them for accepting him into their life.

"I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values," Brody gushed. "And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know it's been a roller coaster but thank you for accepting me into your life. And Popsy's coming home a winner."

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, Weinstein said he's happy for both his ex and their children amid Brody's shoutout.

"Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be," Weinstein's rep Juda Engelmayer said in a statement to the outlet.

Weinstein, 72, and Chapman, 48, tied the knot in 2007 and share two children: daughter India, 14, and son Dashiell, 11. After Weinstein was accused of sexual assault in 2017, Chapman filed for divorce.

In 2019, Chapman began dating Brody, 51 amid the divorce proceedings, eventually reaching a settlement with Weinstein in 2020, before finalizing their divorce a year later.

In February 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He has been behind bars at Rikers Island, though he maintains his innocence.

Chapman has been by Brody's side throughout award season, with the pair sharing a kiss before Brody took the stage to accept his Oscar Sunday. She also cheered him on from the audience as he thanked both her and everyone who has been by his side during his decades-long career.

"If I may just humbly begin to give thanks to the tremendous love I have felt from this world and every individual who treated me with respect and appreciation," Brody said. "I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glorious -- and in certain moments it is."

Brody, who made history with his record-breaking speech Sunday, also used the moment to thank his fellow nominees, his team, A24, and the cast and crew of The Brutalist before concluding his acceptance speech with a powerful message.

Adrien Brody calls out antisemitism and racism while accepting his best actor #Oscar for #TheBrutalist pic.twitter.com/dJvR5gxg0O — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 @THR

"I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism, and of racism, and of othering," Brody said. "I pray for a healthier, and a happier, and a more inclusive world. I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."