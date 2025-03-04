Ione Skye Claims She Slept with Costar John Cusack In New Book, Details Matthew Perry Fling

Getty

Ione Skye is sharing some juicy details about her love life in her debut memoir Say Everything.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the memoir -- out now -- the 51-year-old actress looked back on her time filming Say Anything, where she starred opposite John Cusack.

Skye maintained that while they had crushes on each other during filming, they never hooked up on set. In the book, however she claims that they eventually did sleep together some years later.

"I had to get it out of my system," she writes in the book, of getting together with him after her divorce from her first husband, Adam Horovitz.

Skye also revealed that she let Cusack read a draft of her memoir before it went to print, telling PEOPLE that he thought the description of their hookup was slightly lackluster.

"You made the experience sound so meh! It wasn't 'meh' for me," she said he told her via text.

"I was like, 'I'm telling a story, and it was more about how all of our chemistry was in our working together and stimulating each other's minds, not sleeping together!'" Skye quipped. "I felt a little bad, but, oh well."

Elsewhere in the memoir, Skye, who began acting at age 16, dished on her short-lived fling with fellow co-star, Matthew Perry, with whom she starred in 1988's A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, alongside River Phoenix.

While she originally had a crush on Phoenix, it was her and Perry who would end up getting together years later.

"River was still dating Martha Plimpton, so we never kissed off camera, as much as I'd have liked to," she writes before sharing how her romance with Perry came to be.

It was almost 20 years later, when Skye, who said she was single at the time received a call "out of the blue" from Perry inviting her over for a "sober drink."

"I only had to think about it for approximately fifteen seconds…I normally didn't accept booty calls…which I assumed this was…but it was Matthew Perry!" Skye continued.

When she got there, the pair shared a bubbly water and cigarette before quickly pretending to watch a movie in his bedroom and hopping into bed.

Skye called the sex "perfectly pleasant" but wrote that the Friends star "seemed faraway."

"Neither of us gave it our all," she recalled.

When they finished the actress says Perry said it had been "fun" and added they "should do it again sometime."

When Skye suggested she return the following week, in the hopes the pair could start a "great romance," it was nearly déjà vu: "a single cigarette in the kitchen; banter and bubbly water; 'Watch a movie?'; emotionally distant sex; another cigarette."

That would be the last time the pair ever saw each other, although, she notes, Perry would occasionally text over the years to say hi.

The last time Skye ever heard from the Fools Rush In star was about a week before his October 2023 death at 54, after suffering a ketamine overdose.

"Hi! I hope all is well," he wrote. "I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In Your Eyes' start playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are…I hope you are healthy and happy."

Skye said she didn't write back but regrets not doing so.