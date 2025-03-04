Meghan McCain Slams The View's Alyssa Farrah Griffin, Says She Doesn't Represent Republican Women

Getty

It comes after Griffin questioned Republican support of Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick for Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

It's Republican vs. Republican.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain took aim at her conservative replacement on the daytime talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin.

It comes after Griffin took to X to share how she didn't understand how "serious Republicans" could support Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick for Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

How serious Republicans supported Tulsi Gabbard for ODNI is beyond me. https://t.co/zTF1lzohj3 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 3, 2025 @Alyssafarah

Despite Griffin opting to disable the comment function on her tweet, McCain retweeted the post to respond instead.

"How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me," she wrote on X.

Griffin previously was the White House director of strategic communications and an assistant to the President in 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump.

McCain, meanwhile, is a longtime friend of Gabbard, who was confirmed as the director of national intelligence on Feb. 12.

Their friendship blossomed after McCain said she felt that she had to defend Gabbard from the women on The View.

"I remember being like, I'm really going to have to do defense for this woman here because they're going to be so mean to her,' McCain said at a 2024 Stand with Women event.

"You can look it up, it was like vultures," said McCain, referring to her time on the show.