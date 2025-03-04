Oliver Hudson Calls Out Mom Goldie Hawn for Not Texting Back While at Oscars with Andrew Garfield

Getty

Hawn also shared her tongue-in-cheek response for not replying to her son's messages.

While presenting an award with Hawn, 79, during Sunday's show, Garfield, 41, made the longtime actress emotional by revealing she brought his late mother "the most joy [and] the most comfort" before her death in 2019.

"And tonight, I feel very lucky 'cause I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn," he added.

Hawn thanked actor for his kind words, with the touching moment catching the attention of Hudson, who took to Instagram Monday to call the pair's onstage interaction "so touching and unexpected."

"Andrew that was beautiful my man. I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me," he wrote, before joking that he's "still not sure where I stand" with his mother after the Oscars.

"She hasn't responded to my texts so … " he quipped.

Hawn did eventually respond to her son, taking to the comments section of his post with an equally tongue-in-cheek reply, writing, "I'm sorry I didn't answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!"

Hawn, who shares Oliver and daughter Kate Hudson, 45, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt Russell, 38, with longtime partner Kurt Russell, voiced her appreciation for Garfield in an Instagram post of her own on Monday.

"Andrew Garfield is not only a consummate actor but an even more wonderful human being," she wrote alongside a pic of the pair from the show. "Thank you, sweetheart! 💓."

Both Garfield and Hawn have earned multiple Oscar nominations throughout their respective Hollywood careers. Hawn took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1970 for her performance in Cactus Flower. A decade later, she scored a Best Actress in a Leading Role nod for her work in Private Benjamin.