This Is the Real Reason Kyle Richards Removed 'Wife' from Her Instagram Profile

After Mauricio Umansky was spotted kissing another woman, Kyle reacts in real time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- saying, "I feel stupid," while calling the photos "suspect."

They may still be legally married, but as far as Instagram is concerned, Kyle Richards is no longer Mauricio Umansky's "wife."

On Tuesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers saw Kyle react in real time after her estranged husband was caught by paparazzi kissing another woman at the Mykonos airport in Greece.

"I think I'm a little bit shocked and still processing," she said while on a drive with sister Kathy Hilton, before adding in a confessional, "I saw it like everyone else saw it, on TMZ. It's very strange to see."

"I don't want him to feel guilty because he's allowed to do what he wants. But it's also like, why are you being irresponsible?" she said to Kathy. "I don't even know. I have a lot of mixed feelings. I'm just processing it all."

She added that she wanted to text him immediately, asking who the woman was -- but then came to the decision that "it's none of my business." Kyle did, however, wonder whether she and Mo would start to behave differently around each other now -- unsure whether the new woman in his life would be okay with him being friendly with his estranged wife.

As the conversation continued inside a doctor's office while the pair got mammograms, Kyle said of Mo, "Imagine how he's feeling right now, knowing I saw and all the daughters saw. I know him very well, he's freaking out."

"I would think he would text and say something, I don't know why," she added, before Kathy reminded her that Umansky is "a single, grown man." She ominously added, "When people are quiet, that tells you a lot."

That's when Kyle decided to get up, grab her cell phone and make some social media changes.

"I'm gonna do it right now ... I am not going to be sitting here having 'Wife' on my Instagram bio with him running around with people," she said. In a confessional, she added, "In the past, it's been hard for me taking wife off my bio or my married last name, but the picture changed that for me."

Kyle also pointed out that Mauricio had already removed "husband and father" from his page, which only said he's the CEO of The Agency. "Why am I going to have that on there still after seeing that? I feel stupid. You know what I mean?" she asked Kathy.

As the pair continued to talk about the kiss pics, Kyle said she didn't believe Mauricio knew someone was photographing them. "Not to be rude, but it's not like he's Brad Pitt," added Kathy, insinuating someone might have tipped off the photographer.

"I don't care who she is. All I care about right now is I need to move on," Kyle told her sister, while Kathy said the woman reminded her of "the lady with the dancing," likely referring to Mauricio's Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater, who he was seen holding hands with earlier in their separation.

"It doesn't even matter. Right now, I have to think about, it doesn't matter. It could be someone else next week. I have to move forward," Kyle declared.

Later in the episode, Richards was seen talking with Dorit Kemsley about the photos, telling her sometimes-friend, "Mo did text an apology."

"Have more discretion, be smarter than that," Kyle continued. "I do feel the person he was with, it was a little weird the paparazzi happened to be there. It looked a little strange. I know he didn't know. I'm not so sure about the other person."

"It seemed a little suspect," she added in a confessional. "Why are they chasing him in Mykonos?"

A preview for next week shows Kyle and Mauricio will have an on-camera conversation about some of his antics ... while Garcelle Beauvais is seen saying, "I think it's interesting that we can talk about Mo, and we can't talk about [Morgan Wade]."