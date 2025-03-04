How Wes Bergmann Knew About Travis Kelce's Relationship with Taylor Swift Long Before Public

Getty/RHAP: We Know Reality TV

The reality star said he knew about the relationship long before the rest of the world -- but nobody believed him!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have some bad blood with Kelce's neighbor.

Reality star Wes Bergmann -- who revealed he used to live in the same area as Kelce -- recently sat down with Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian on The Social Game Podcast and revealed some secrets about the famous couple's relationship.

However, he's already backtracking his statements.

"Omg y'all I’m so sorry and confused," he wrote on X on March 4.

"Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn't," he continued.

"He moved in November, that's all I know. I told Michele, who is a giant fan, hey this is serious. She didn't believe me for six months. That was the intention of the comment," he added.

"Again it was taken out of context but I shouldn't be talking about it anyway," he concluded. "So consider this the last time I do."

The 41-year-old reality star started spilling on the A-listers during the podcast episode that was released in February.

At the time, he shared that he lived in an exclusive gated community of Leawood in Kansas City, which made him privy to their relationship.

"He's an enigma -- on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player," he said. "On the other, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him."

The two-time winner of The Challenge said no one believed him when he first mentioned that Kelce was dating Swift.

"Okay and on that note, I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff and I tried to tell this woman a long time ago," he said referring to Fitzgerald. "'They are together, just so you know' and she didn't believe it."

"She didn't believe it, she was like 'She only goes for artists,'" he continued. "I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months."

"She loves a brooding artist, usually they are a bit scrawnier, they're kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways. And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player and he has just been winning and crushing," Fitzgerald said, defending her thought process at the time, seemingly referring to Swift's past relationships with the likes of actor Joe Alwyn and singer John Mayer

"To me, he’s the boy next door," Bergmann said, before being dubbed the "winner of girly chat" for being among the first to know Kelce and Swift were dating.