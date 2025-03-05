Bachelorette & Traitors Star Gabby Windey Marries Robby Hoffman: 'Meant to Be'

Instagram/Avery Norman for Cosmopolitan

The reality star and her now-wife tied the knot in Las Vegas after evacuating the Los Angeles wildfires, with Windey calling the ceremony "the best night of my life," while the couple also details the sweet proposal.

Congratulations are in order for The Bachelorette alum and The Traitors star Gabby Windey!

On Wednesday, the reality star announced on Instagram that she and her partner Robby Hoffman had tied the knot on January 11 in Las Vegas, with the newlyweds opening up about their nuptials in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Windey and Hoffman shared that they evacuated the Los Angeles wildfires in early January and decided to go to Las Vegas, where they made a decision to get married.

"We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, 'We found love in a hopeless place,'" Windey recalled. "What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.'"

The pair said they checked into their hotel after explaining their situation, and they were given the penthouse suite.

"It was like out of a movie," Windey said, to which Hoffman added. "It looked like a wedding suite. Gabby turned to me and she went, 'Should we get married?' And look: I've been proposing since the day I met her. We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like, 'Whoa.' And then Gabby floated getting married."

"It was nice, it being my idea. Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I'm always the one pumping the brakes, but when something feels right, it just feels right," Windey said. "I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea."

Even though they decided to tie the knot, the pair still wanted to do a proper proposal, with Windey sharing that her now-wife had planned to propose "in six months anyway, so she actually had a plan."

"I was going a mile a minute at this point, because every day we were in Vegas, we couldn’t go home," Hoffman said. "So there was that timeline, very bizarre. And at the same time, I was like, Is she serious? Because my dream is coming true. I want to be married to her -- I don't care how."

"Finally by the third or fourth day of being like, 'Should we do this?' we realized, we get a lot of attention -- as a couple, as individuals, for what I do for work, for what she does for work -- we get a tremendous amount of attention. It’s something we appreciate and we love. But you know what? Having this moment just for us? It felt right."

For the proposal, Hoffman was inspired by their love of New York Times crosswords, and had a friend make a custom one.

"I gave him the clues and the answers, and I said it had to say, 'WILL YOU MARRY ME, GABBY,'" she recalled.

After Windey said yes, she and Hoffman celebrated their engagement -- which lasted a day.

"We had our engagement dinner at the Wynn buffet over crab legs," Windey told Cosmo.

The pair then went searching for chapels, with Windey also going shopping for a wedding dress.

"At first I wanted to go full Kourtney Kardashian, where she went in casual leather and Prada sunglasses, but we wanted to do our own thing," Windey recalled. "I went into department stores and the first dress I saw on the mannequin was off-white lace, and I was like, 'This is gonna be it.' It was the only one they had in stock. It was a little tight and made my butt look huge, but it was perfect. Everything just fell into place so naturally. It felt so serendipitous and so precious and so meant to be."

For the nupitals -- which ultimately cost $800 -- the couple walked down the aisle to "Hot to Go!" by Chappell Roan.

"I actually can’t believe how perfect it was," Hoffman said of the ceremony. "It was the best wedding I've ever been to. And by the way, we got the most expensive wedding package they offered -- they have one for $99! Have yourself a good night. We got to spend our wedding truly together. We love to be together."

"It was literally the best night of my life. We were dancing, taking pictures," Windey added. "We got maybe 15 minutes flat with Reverend Nature."

Windey and Hoffman went on to reflect on their journey as newlyweds ... so far.

"People are like, 'How does it feel after you're married? Does it feel the same?' And the answer is honestly no -- it feels better. I feel more committed. This is my wife," Windey said, to which Hoffman added, "I think we just feel more comfortable."

Windey first appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor before later becoming the Bachelorette herself in 2022. At the end of the show, Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer, but the pair ultimately called it off.