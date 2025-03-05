Billy Murray Denies Kelis Dating Rumors, Talks Friendship With Milkshake Singer

Sway's Universe/YouTube/Instagram

While there were reports that the two were dating, Murray shut those down, telling Sway In The Morning that he discovered Kelis through the song, 'Got Your Money.'

Bill Murray is clearing the air when it comes to his relationship with Kelis.

While appearing on Sway In The Morning last month, the Saturday Night Live legend dished on his love for hip-hop and how it led him to a friendship with the singer.

"I feel like hip-hop has surrounded me," Murray shared. "I was always working, and hip-hop was always circling, and like, my son knows every lyric."

He continued, "You mentioned that you had Barack Obama on your show. I went to a party that Barack Obama-- Barack Obama knows every damn lyric."

"I said, 'How the hell could that guy be president? He spends all his time with headphones on, how does he know every lyric? I couldn't believe it, so that made a very strong impression on me that that guy could hold down a full-time listen."

In an effort to get into the genre, Murray said he recorded episodes of the since-discontinued MTV series, Yo! MTV Raps, where he brushed up on his knowledge of rap music.

"I was working all the time, so I didn't listen to hip-hop like I listened to earlier music like in the 60s or 70s because I was working, and then I had a family, and that just cuts into my personal time," he quipped.

"So I really enjoy it," Murray added.

In fact, it's how he stumbled on to Kelis, telling Sway he first clocked the "Milkshake" singer in the visual for Ol' Dirty Bastard's track, "Got Your Money," on which Kelis is featured.

"I was fascinated. I met this girl named Kelis ... which I got great press that I was dating her, which really like, raised my cred a lot," Murray said. "That particular song, Ol' Dirty Bastard, that song just kills me. I love that video, and I watched and I kept going that's the silliest thing, how did I miss that when it came out in the first place?"

"It's so crazy, and I'm going, 'Who is the girl with the red hair?' And it was Kelis, so I just had to meet her sometime," he continued. "She turns out to be spectacular."

Rumors that the pair were an item first emerged in June 2023, when the US Sun reported that they had been hanging out a lot together, both in the United States and across the pond at some of her shows.

And while Murray confirmed that he and Kelis, 45, talk from time to time, he reiterated once more that they aren't and have never dated.

"I spoke with her recently. She bought land in Kenya, In Africa," Murray revealed. "She's not afraid of the dark, she just goes out there and goes, 'Well, I think I'll just go to Africa and start a farm. She's amazing."

And though they're not dating, Murray, 74, said he may be available if Kelis ever needs a "plowman" on her farm.

"One of us could be on the rebound any second," Murray joked. "Anything could happen. She might need a plow man down there."

Kelis, meanwhile, touched on the romance rumors back in 2023, after fans took to the comments section of one of her posts on Instagram to ask the singer about her relationship with Murray.

While Kelis largely stayed out of these various conversations, she did drop in a reply to one fan who asked her directly: "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!? 😂😂😂."

Her reply? "lol no babe , I wouldn’t bother at all"