Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Quit Smoking 'For the Last Time'

"I'm very proud of myself, but I'm also extremely on edge," the mom of four shared at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about quitting an unhealthy habit.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the former model shared that she has quit smoking cigarettes "for the last time" after years of being a smoker.

"I'm just furiously chewing Nicotine gum. Don't smoke. Smoking's bad, just stop now if you can," Teigen, 39, told the camera while speaking with Access Hollywood alongside her husband John Legend. "I've been an on-and-off smoker for too long, and I've stopped for the last time."

"I'm very proud of myself but I'm also extremely on edge," she continued as Legend added, "Stop before you start!"

The couple shares Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 20 months.

Teigen is one of many stars who have spoken out about their decision to quit smoking. Lady Gaga, Prince Harry, and Adele are just a few celebrities who have made the choice to ditch the habit.

Meanwhile, Teigen's interview comes three years after she marked a milestone in her sobriety journey, revealing that she had been sober for six months.

In January 2022, the cookbook author shared a post on Instagram, in which she celebrated "6 months no alcohol!"

"Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha," Teigen wrote at the time. "I prob won't be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?"

"I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool," she added. "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let's goooo."