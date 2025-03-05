Fans React to 'Terrifying' 60-foot SKIMS Bikini Blowup Doll in Times Square

Getty/Ana Dias for SKIMS

"I love skims and this is so awful," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "This is so beyond weird."

New Yorkers were met with a giant SKIMS surprise Tuesday when an enormous blow-up doll eerily reminiscent of Kim Kardashian showed up in the middle of Times Square.

The 60-foot balloon, part of the SKIMS pop-up experience, showcases Kardashian's shapewear brand's latest swim collection, and will be on 43rd Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue through Wednesday.

"SKIMS Swim takes over Times Square," the brand's official Instagram captioned a photo of the doll, which sees Kardashian's likeness wearing SKIMS swim's triangle top and tanga bottoms in tide.

And while it's major for the brand, fans had a pretty mixed reaction to the giant balloon, with many taking to the comments of the post to share their honest opinions of the "terrifying" display.

"Such an unrealistic representation of a women's body," another fan wrote, while another, said the doll looks "embarrassed to be there."

SKIMS' NYC takeover continues this weekend, with the brand hosting a spring event on the fourth floor of Bloomingdale's on 59th Street Saturday.

Patrons will get to shop the new collection, grab a free ice cream bar and snag a free branded hair clip with any purchase.