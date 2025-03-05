Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Being 'Out Of Control' Partying in Her 20s

Getty

"I was completely out of control and I couldn't stop it," The White Lotus star says of her days in New York City, sharing how her wild youth still impacts her career.

Jennifer Coolidge is recalling her party girl days.

While the 63-year-old is out promoting her upcoming film, Riff Raff, she admitted she got into some of her own riff raff while in her 20s running around New York City.

"I was just partying in a way that was very extreme and not buckling down and trying to make anything really important happen, you know, getting a career going or anything," Jennifer explained to People.

"I was busy going to the Palladium and stuff like that."

"I remember it was one of those things where I felt like… I was completely out of control and I couldn't stop it," The White Lotus alum added.

"I couldn't stop the train."

The Emmy-award winning star admitted that her decisions had an impact on her career and how they influence the types of roles she is drawn to.

"Somehow I ended up with these roles that are kind of like that," Jennifer shared.

"But I know the feeling so well: being on this weird train and incredibly vulnerable in my early 20s. You're so vulnerable, and there's all these kind of weirdos that come out of the woodwork and don’t have good intentions."

"And so I feel like I just relived those days in these future jobs I got," Jennifer continued. "How weird is that?"

Coolidge plays Ruth in Riff Raff, the ex of former criminal Vincent (played by Ed Harris) who shows up unexpectedly to Vincent's vacation home, along with their son Rocco (Lewis Pullman) and Rocco's pregnant girlfriend Marina (Emanuela Postacchini).