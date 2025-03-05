Kendra Wilkinson Fires Back at Haters Who Say She 'Looks Old' Amid Recent Weight Loss

Instagram

"God bless haters today," the former Playboy model said after getting attacked over her new, slimmed-down look.

Kendra Wilkinson is clapping back at the trolls ... again!

Wilkinson took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday where she fired back at critics who say she "looks old" at 39.

"If I look old then so be it. I don't care as much as a--holes do," the former Playboy model captioned a post-gym selfie from her car.

"God bless haters today," she added. "Too busy 🤣 🤣 🤣."

Wilkinson's clapback came just after she posted a series of photos and videos of her working out at a gym.

She also shared a selfie outside her home and raved that she's "been doing really good lately and staying positive in life."

"Focused on real estate and my kids. I wish everyone well and positive vibes 😃🤩🙏🏻," she captioned the post Monday.

The Girls Next Door alum has been sharing snaps of her fitness journey with her followers over the last few months, after posting a mirror selfie in January where she acknowledged that she "gained weight" and is "aging."

"Yes, I'm not that girl i was before (playboy girl) 🤣 but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy," she wrote. "Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more."

"Leave me alone and respect that I'm where I actually want to be finally all together," she continued. "Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better."

As for what she's been doing to slim down, Wilkinson said she's been taking a pole dancing class and sticking to a routine that works for her.

"The key for me is to not be so hard on myself, simply feel good and to not burn out feeling pressure to look a certain way," she wrote via Instagram Jan. 29. "I am happy the way I am but just need to stay positive and mindful."

Noting that she's "definitely not [on an] all hardcore diet," Wilkinson said she's keeping her routines "chill but aware."

"Mixing it up with some dancing, tennis, walks too to feel the laughter and fun with friends is always good," she noted in a Feb. 10 post.