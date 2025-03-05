Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Thinks They're Married

Hulu/Getty/Instagram

"The only thing that bothers me about that would be, I don't want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is," Khloe said of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

True Thompson will be getting a big wake up call when she is old enough to understand marriage.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed that her 6-year-old daughter True is under the impression that Khloé and Tristan Thompson are married.

"I've been shedding things that are not serving to me," Khloé said of turning 40 years old while her and Malika Haqq are on a road trip to Santa Barbara.

"True thinks me and Tristan are married," Khloé continued. "It is the right thing to do, in my opinion; get married and have kids."

"The only thing that bothers me about that would be, I don't want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is," she said of her and Tristan's situation.

"That, oh, you're married to someone and they don't live with you, you never have to kiss them, you don't sleep in the same bed together," she explained.

"I would like my kids to see me have a husband one day. I would like them to see love and affection and romance. I do want them to have that. When she's older, I can explain it to her. Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems," she shared.

"When she found out I didn't go to college, she was very upset," she added.

Khloé and Tristan's relationship has been a tumultuous one, and letting True believe the pair are married isn't the only thing Khloé has done for True. Tristan's first cheating scandal -- which was made public just as a then-pregnant Khloé was about to give birth to their first child, True.

It was 48 hours before she gave birth to True that she found out, and she was then asked if she still wanted Tristan in the delivery room.

The decision to say yes was all for True, Khloé said on an episode of her podcast Khloé In Wonder Land, saying that she wanted her daughter to know that her "dad was in the room" when she was born.

"And then when it was done, I was like, 'I can't talk to you' when I put my home camera down," Khloé concluded. "But I made sure to do what I needed to do for her."

That, of course, wasn't Thompson's only scandal. He later allegedly made a move on Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods in 2020, before, in 2021, he welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were preparing to welcome their second child, son Tatum.