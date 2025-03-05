Robert Pattinson Gives Us Update on Production Status of Batman Sequel After Delays

Getty/Everett

"I started out as young Batman and I'm going to be f--king old Batman by the sequel," joked the actor, who first appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero flick.

Robert Pattinson is ready to put his Batman mask on as soon as possible -- because he's not getting any younger!

In a conversation with his Mickey 17 costar Naomi Ackie for Hero magazine, the actor shared an update on when production will begin on the highly anticipated sequel to 2022's The Batman, in which he'll reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

When Ackie asked Pattinson, 38, if he's planning on returning to Gotham City soon, he joked, "I f--kng hope so. I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f--king old Batman by the sequel."

"I'm 38, I'm old," added Pattinson, who welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse last year.

"I'm old, but I'm healthier," he said. "I think I've actually brought my biological age down a bit."

While at the London premiere of Mickey 17 last month, the Twilight alum told Variety that The Batman: Part II starts production later this year.

"I think at the end of the year? Pattinson said. "And I know what it's about but I can't tell anyone, but it's like, it's very cool. It’s very exciting."

The untitled The Batman sequel -- which was previously titled The Batman: Part II -- has been in development for years, with the release date being pushed back several times.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the DC flick is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025. In December, it was announced that The Batman sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2027.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared in December that The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves was working on completing the script.

"Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write," he wrote on Threads at the time, per THR. "Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Gunn later addressed fans who were upset with the status of the sequel, writing on Threads, "To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels."