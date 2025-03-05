Khloe Kardashian Gave Kim Her 'Life Savings' at 21 to Help with First Divorce

Hulu

That's what sisters are for.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians -- which was dedicated to Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday -- Kim Kardashian revealed how Khloé helped her through her first divorce.

"When Khloé was like just maybe 4 or 5 years old, she got this piggy bank that was almost as tall as us and it was like a coke bottle. We would put so much money in it," Kim recalled.

Hulu/The Kardashians

"When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and I had no money. I was 21 and she was like, 'Here you can have my Coke bottle,'" she said during a confessional.

"She was crying in my room and I was like, 'I have this Coke bottle. Let's take what's in here, let's go to the bank, cash it, and let's use this money for your divorce,'" Khloé added to the story.

The pair then stayed up all night counting the piggy bank dollars.

"We stayed up all night counting it. It had $6,000 in it and it was just enough for me to get the down payment on my apartment and pay first and last month's rent," Kim recalled.

"I gave her all that I got and hopefully helped her," Khloé said before Kim revealed the sweet way she repaid her sister.

"So for her birthday, I found the same Coke bottle piggy bank, I filled it up and I was like, 'Thank you.' She gave me her life savings at like 21 years old," Kim said. "She couldn't believe I remembered the Coke bottle. I was like, 'How could I not?!'"

Hulu/The Kardashians

In 2000, at just 19 years old, Kim eloped with music producer Damon Thomas. Thomas filed for divorce in 2003.

Kim then went on to marry and divorce basketball player, Kris Humphries and artist Kanye West.