Amber Rose Reveals Reason Ex Kanye West Allegedly Dresses Girlfriends In X-Rated Outfits

"He did the same thing to me and Kim Kardashian," Rose, who dated West from 2008 to 2010, said. "This is who he is."

Amber Rose is sharing some insight into Kanye West's relationship must-haves.

One month after West's wife, Bianca Censori, showed up nearly naked on the Grammys red carpet, Rose shared why she believes her ex is controlling Censori's style.

"Kanye's for sure dressing her like that," Rose said during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast Wednesday.

When Sharpe asked the former stripper why West likes his partners to turn heads, Rose replied, "He wants other men to want to f--k his women. That's what he's into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women."

She added, "He wants also his friends to want to f--k his girlfriend. He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room. That's what he likes."

It's not the first time the OnlyFans creator has made these kinds of claims. Last March, Rose said that the Grammy winner had pushed her to dress seductively despite her conservative views.

"I am conservative actually," she said in an episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel at the time. "I have always been conservative since I was young."

That all changed when Rose said she was turned into "this sexpot type of girl" once she rose to fame for dating West in 2008.

"That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye," she explained. "And he knows a lot about fashion, and he always wanted me to dress very sexy."

Rose said she was "young" and impressionable and went along with what West wanted despite knowing deep down that she was not being true to herself.

Elsewhere in Rose's interview with Sharpe, she discussed another famous rapper whose alleged actions have come into question: Diddy.

While the Bad Boy mogul is currently in prison on charges of sex crimes, amongst other things, Rose said she has been to countless Diddy parties and never witnessed any of the "freak offs" he's accused of running.

"If these freak offs are happening, it's on a completely different day than the actual Puff parties," Rose said. "It's not that day. Because every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time. He's got the Ciroc, he's on the DJ booth. He's the host of the party."

She continued, "Now, I've had this conversation with Ray J, Ray J's one of my best friends. I said, 'Ray, did they ever invite you to a freak off?' 'cause they never invited me. And I've been at these parties.' I just feel like, 'Why I didn't get the invite?'"

When Sharpe suggested it's because they know Rose is on the more conservative side, the model said "you would think maybe an assistant would come up and be like, 'Hey, you like girls? You into girls?' Never. No one ever asked me that. They never asked Ray J either."

Even at the after parties and the after, after parties, Rose maintained that she never saw any evidence of these alleged "freak offs" taking place.

"But that's not to say that it does not happen or invalidate people," she added.