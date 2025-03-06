Ione Skye Opens Up About Her Relationship & Abortion With Anthony Kiedis During His Heroin Addiction

Getty

Actress Ione Skye is detailing her past relationship with Anthony Kiedis.

The 54-year-old is promoting her new memoir, Say Everything, where she opens up about her life in the public eye, crediting her relationship with the Red Hot Chili Peppers front man for inspiring her to tell her story.

"These girls on TikTok were saying things like, 'How could my mom let me be with Anthony?'" she said, recalling how their past relationship was being dissected on social media.

"And I sort of clapped back, not in an aggressive way, but I was like, 'Well, my mom was really upset that I was with a rockstar like Anthony Kiedis.' And I don't know, I kind of started feeling like I was able to tell my side of the story, and I had a lot to tell," she told People.

Skye has shared she began dating Kiedis when she was 16, the same age she landed her breakout role as Diane Court in the Cameron Crowe film Say Anything. The rocker was 24 at the time.

In her memoir, the actress revealed she got pregnant with Kiedis at 17 years old, when he was 25, and ultimately the pair decided to not keep the baby.

She also shared in her book that their dating period crossed over with Kiedis' battle with heroin, which she said was another reason she decided not to keep the baby.

"I was taking care of myself now, making a choice that felt good and important for my future. I would not have a baby at 17, with someone who didn't want to be a dad, wouldn't commit to me and had anger issues. Not to mention the heroin." she wrote in the book, per People.

While some people she wrote about in the book got a chance to read the memoir before it hits the stands, she no longer stays in touch with Kiedis so is "very curious" about what he will think of it.

While speaking on a recent episode of Radio Andy's The Julia Cunningham Show, she admitted that she feels "alright" about releasing the memoir because Kiedis had previously opened up about their relationship in his own memoir, Scar Tissue.

"I didn't want to hurt him... But I also knew that he wrote -- he basically said a lot of stuff in his book, so I thought, 'Okay, well, that’s alright,'" Ione said on the radio show.

"We have love for each other still," Ione insisted. "We don’t see each other a lot, but when we bump into each other, Anthony and I-- So, yeah, I kind of felt like I knew I would convey also that there was a tenderness and also a concern."

The star also admitted that she wished she'd met "that whole group 10 years later" and that instead of dating Kiedis, they could have just been friends.

"I could have skipped doing it at that point in my life and getting that involved for sure. So that's something I would change. Just knowing them is fine. But how I knew him is something I would change," she told Julia.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Skye dished on her short-lived fling with her co-star, Matthew Perry, with whom she starred in 1988's A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, alongside River Phoenix.

While she originally had a crush on Phoenix, it was Perry who she would end up getting involved with years later.

The actress also looked back on her time filming Say Anything, where she starred opposite John Cusack.