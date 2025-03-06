Christina Haack Insists 'No More Marriages' As New Boyfriend Makes Debut on The Flip Off

HGTV

Christina Haack won't be getting married again.

During the season finale of The Flip Off, the 41-year-old was grilled about her love life by this week's guest judge Jeff Lewis. Lewis asked about the role her estranged third husband had in purchasing the home she bought to flip on the series.

"In hindsight, would you have bought this house again?" Lewis asked.

"No, I wouldn't have," she responded.

"At the time when I bought this one, I was with my third ex-husband. He found this one and he was supposed to do a lot of the work himself," she said of Josh Hall.

"He had these grandiose plans to do this huge addition back here, and that just would not have paid off for the neighborhood."

"Okay, so you weren't aligned," Lewis said.

Lewis then continued the conversation about her love life.

"You know, obviously you're a very attractive, successful woman. I'm sure you’re going to date a lot… Do we have to marry them all?," poking fun at her numerous marriages.

"No, no. No more marriages," she said shaking her head.

Despite vowing to never get married again, Haack did introduce her new boyfriend onto the show.

As the final challenge of the Flip Off came to an end Haack, along with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, gathered with the show's supporters to await the final results. In the crowd was Christopher Larocca, Christina's current boyfriend, whom she began dating following her split from her third husband Hall during the show's production.

He didn't speak at all during the scene, but he was there.

After nearly three years of marriage, Josh officially filed for divorce from Christina in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The pair's divorce has been pretty messy, playing out both publicly and on Christina's new show.

During the February 8 episode, Christina confided in her teammates on the show, contractor Michael Lange and designer Kylie Wing, after Lange asked her if she had court coming up soon.

"Court? Oh it got postponed because he made a horrible offer," Christina replied, referring to Josh. "He asked for $3.5 million from me."

The claim comes after Josh denied her requested $65,000 per month in spousal support from the HGTV star back in October 2024, taking to social media to address what he called "false statements."

Before their breakup, Josh was supposed to be Christina's partner on The Flip Off as they competed against her first husband Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in the house flipping showdown.