'Careless' Hannah Berner Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Now-Viral Interview

The Summer House alum was accused of making racist and microagressive comments during an interview with Megan The Stallion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Hannah Berner is apologizing for her comments that have since gone viral during a red carpet moment with Megan Thee Stallion.

Berner and her former Summer House costar and current Giggly Squad podcast cohost Paige DeSorbo were tapped by Vanity Fair to do livestream interviews on the red carpet with talent arriving to their annual Oscar party this past Sunday.

As the pair fawned over the rapper, who was a guest at the event, Berner made waves on social media by telling her, "I start my day with you and only you. Your music has literally ... when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music."

That, she now realizes, was a mistake.

"Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music and it's my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show," Berner said in an Instagram Story on Thursday. "Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except 'fight' to describe how her songs impact me."

"It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan," she added. "I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

After video was shared of the moment online, many labeled the exchange racist while accusing Berner of making microagressive comments, specifically with her use of the word "fight." Berner also told the rapper, "When people are talking s--t, I go, 'Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!"

The most popular comments on Vanity Fair's own TikTok post of the exchange include, "This felt so racist. And they didn't let her finish most her sentences," "These micro aggressions are MACRO. Who is this little girl?" and "Megan never raps about fighting."

"Talking over her, unable to keep their composure, calling her violent when she never raps about violence (& is actually a victim of violence), hmmmm," read a different comment, while another viewer added, "Very micro aggressive. Megs music isn't about fighting and the fangirling is a spectacle. Please hire real interviewers that know how to talk to black women as PEOPLE and not characters."