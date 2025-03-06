Transportation Workers Watched Woman's Murder In Real Time on Traffic Cameras: Police

Broward County Sheriff's Office

The workers called police after seeing a woman being "forcefully dragged" into the highway, before she was struck by a vehicle and later found naked on the side of the road.

Two workers for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Traffic Management Center witnessed a woman's brutal slaying as it happened, via traffic cameras set up along Interstate 95.

That chilling detail comes as Lorent Junior Pion, 29, was charged with the second-degree murder of girlfriend Nahomi Cittadini, 21. While he was arrested shortly after her body was found on December 7, 2024, the murder charge just came this week.

Following his initial arrest, he reportedly sent a letter to a judge reading, "I am innocent. I didn't kill my girl. It was a car accident. And the car that hit her ran away."

But the account detailed in the arrest warrant -- as well as video evidence -- tells a very different story.

Nahomi Cittadini's Final Moments

The Florida Highway Patrol were sent to an Interstate 95 ramp in the early morning hours of December 7, after two Traffic Management Center workers reported seeing a couple fighting along the side of the road.

Per Local 10, in live footage, the pair allegedly witnessed the victim, Cittadini, "on the ground fending off the attacker," who was "standing over [her] throwing punches." Then, she was allegedly "forcefully dragged" from the side of the side and "towards the I-95 lanes of traffic" as other drivers tried to swerve around them.

As she "crawled back to the emergency shoulder," one of the workers said Pion "dragged her back to the far-right travel lane in the path of oncoming traffic," before punching Cittadini until he suddenly "jumped back" and a vehicle struck her.

Pion then allegedly dragged the victim toward his SUV and appeared to be "attempting to load" her body into his vehicle when Miami-Dade Rescue Fire crew arrived on scene, before they and Pion drove off. It doesn't appear first responders saw Cittadini's body.

When workers looked at the cameras a little while later, one reported seeing "a blood trail leading to where [Pion] dragged [Cittadini] and then observed [her] body still on the scene, face down and unclothed."

Per the medical examiner, her death was caused by "blunt force trauma due to being struck by a vehicle."

A witness told detectives Pion "showed up to his home with blood all over his body," before telling authorities the suspect was on house arrest. Investigators tracked his ankle monitor, though Pion allegedly fled the scene again, before he was finally apprehended after crashing into "multiple vehicles."

Blood was allegedly found inside and out of Pion's vehicle.

Cittadini's Mother Speaks Out

"I can't process it," Cittadini's mother, Maria Benitez, told NBC Miami after Pion's murder charge. "My daughter was a very happy person, she liked being with her family, her friends."

"I know that's not going to bring my daughter back, but at least she'll rest easier," she also told CBS. "He has to pay."

Per Benitez, her daughter -- who allegedly had a volatile and violent past with Pion before her death -- was going to leave Florida for New York.

"I think he must have found out," she continued. "I told her [to leave] many times, but she was scared. She said he'd threaten her with doing something to her dad or to me. He was obsessed with her ... What he would repeat to me is that my daughter had been born for him."

She also expressed her frustration with the second-degree murder charge, telling NBC, "They have to charge him with first-degree. He has to die in jail. It's not going to bring back my daughter, but it will give me more relief in my soul, at least a little."