Scheana Shay Reacts to Jax Taylor Cocaine Admission, Gives Update on Brittany Cartwright (Exclusive)

"I'm always team Brittany. I'm on her side. Her and Cruz have always been my priority. And I just hope that Jax continues down this path of sobriety, not only for himself, but for Brittany and for their son," Shay shared.

Scheana Shay is sharing her hopes for Jax Taylor following his admission that he's 83 days sober after battling an addiction to cocaine and other substances.

TooFab spoke with Vanderpump Rules alum after her unmasking on The Masked Singer Wednesday night, where she shared her hopes for Taylor moving forward, and revealed how she's been supporting his ex, Brittany Cartwright, amid the news.

"I hope that this little boy. who is just such an angel, I absolutely adore him -- I just want him to grow up in peace," she added, "and hopefully his dad can just stay on this path and be the best version of himself for Cruz."

"I hope that this little boy. who is just such an angel, I absolutely adore him -- I just want him to grow up in peace," she added, "and hopefully his dad can just stay on this path and be the best version of himself for Cruz."

Shay is the latest of her former VPR cast to speak out after Taylor made the confession on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast Tuesday, with Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval sharing words of encouragement for the bar owner.

Kent addressed Taylor's comments during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, and said she's "proud" of him for speaking out.

"That is not easy to admit," Kent, who has had her own struggles with addiction, said. "This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life."

Kent went on to add that she wishes "nothing but the best" for Taylor in his sobriety and said that him talking about his addiction is "a very, very delicate subject" and "sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction."

Sandoval, meanwhile, weighed in while appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where The Traitors star said he thinks it's "amazing" that Taylor is taking steps toward getting the help he needs.

"I mean, I think that's amazing," Sandoval said. "I'm so proud of him, I think that's so awesome. He really seems like he's really been working on himself. For real. For real this time."

Sandoval also noted that he was "somewhat aware" of Taylor's "problems" since the pair costarred on a Bravo series for years together, telling host Andy Cohen, "I mean, I've been around him over the years."

Cartwright isn't so sure, however, telling PEOPLE a in a statement Tuesday that she's skeptical about her estranged husband's sobriety.

"For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years," she shared. "I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

While Cartwright said she's trying to navigate this "as best I can" for the pair's 3-year-old son, she added, "every day is still a challenge and very difficult."

"Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son," she added.

As for Taylor's struggles, and his relationship woes with Cartwright, much of that will play out on the second season of The Valley -- which Shay is joining amid VPR's cast shakeup.

"I honestly felt like the most myself than I've ever felt like in reality TV. It was just comfortable. I'm around all of my friends and literally I have an attachment to every person in this group in one way or another," Shay told TooFab of joining the Vanderpump spinoff. "And I just felt very at peace. I mean, even when people are like arguing and whatnot -- that's going to happen, but I'm like, these are my people."

"And not that Vanderpump Rules wasn't," she continued. "It's just -- people do grow apart, we go in different directions. And this just felt like the right place to be this past summer."