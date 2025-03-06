Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts to Jax Taylor's Cocaine Confession, Sobriety Journey

Getty

Taylor's former VPR co-stars weighed in Thursday after the reality star revealed that he was 83 days sober after battling an addiction to cocaine and other substances.

Just hours after the news broke, Lala Kent addressed Taylor's comments during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, and said she's "proud" of him for speaking out.

"That is not easy to admit," Kent, who has had her own struggles with addiction, said. "This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life."

Kent went on to add that she wishes "nothing but the best" for Taylor in his sobriety and said that him talking about his addiction is "a very, very delicate subject" and "sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction."

She also shared her support for Taylor's ex, Brittany Cartwright, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Taylor.

"Brittany is one of my dearest friends. I know a lot," Kent said. "I don't know what is going to be shown on their new season of The Valley. What I do know is I'm very close with her and anything that we've discussed, that is her story to share."

Tom Sandoval also weighed in. While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Traitors star said he thinks it's "amazing" that Taylor is taking steps toward getting the help he needs.

"I mean, I think that's amazing," Sandoval said. "I'm so proud of him, I think that's so awesome. He really seems like he's really been working on himself. For real. For real this time."

Sandoval also noted that he was "somewhat aware" of Taylor's "problems" since the pair costarred on a Bravo series for years together, telling host Andy Cohen, "I mean, I've been around him over the years."

Cohen also gave Taylor props the night prior, giving The Valley star his Mazel of the Day for coming clean about his struggles with addiction.

"My Mazel of the Day goes to Jax Taylor, who revealed today that he is 83 days sober from both cocaine and alcohol after struggling with the cocaine addiction on and off since he was 23," Cohen said. "Perhaps no one has given Jax Taylor more crap over the years than your truly, but tonight, I want to give Jax props for being honest about his struggles and working towards a happier, healthier life."

"That's why he's the number one guy in the group. We love you, Jax. Proud of you," he continued.

Cartwright, however, is skeptical about her estranged husband's sobriety, telling PEOPLE a in a statement Tuesday: "For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years."

"I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum," she continued.

While Cartwright said she's trying to navigate this "as best I can" for the pair's 3-year-old son, "every day is still a challenge and very difficult."

"Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son," she added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.