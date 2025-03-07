Dylan Efron Confirms Relationship Status and Teases If Marriage Is In the Cards

Peacock/Instagram

The Taitors star opens up about his girlfriend -- while insisting, "it's not like I'm hiding her from the world."

Sorry to everyone thirsting over Dylan Efron following The Traitors, but he's a taken man.

In an episode of The Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, Dylan Efron sat down to discuss The Traitors and his personal life.

During the conversation, the brother of Zac Efron revealed details about his love life, confirming that he's "in a relationship" with a woman who's "actually not on social media."

Efron, 33, said his girlfriend, Courtney King, is not in the industry either and works a "40-hour week job and it's cool."

The two first met in high school, with Efron revealing they're from the same hometown.

Of their relationship, he added, "It works out really well, it's not like I’m hiding her from the world or anything like she understands the job like all that stuff."

While he said she's not one to be on-camera, he credited her with introducing him to both Viall and the world of reality TV.

"She loves your guys' podcast. I wouldn't know about it if she didn't tell me," he explained. "My girlfriend just watches a lot of [reality shows] too, so like I'll just be sitting down all of a sudden I've watched a whole episode of Southern Charm."

He went on to open up about their shared love of the outdoors -- saying, "I just posted something of us climbing at Joshua Tree. She's a trooper, she can keep up."

As for what the future holds, per Efron, the high school sweethearts are thinking about marriage and are "working on it."

That being said, he also mentioned that his girlfriend has not rushed the process for him to pop the question.

"There is no such thing ... Courtney is so down-to-earth, she would never ... I'm 33 ... she's not gonna put a deadline on me," he added.

"I am now in that next stage where I am looking at the next chapter. I want kids," Efron continued. "I've got a little brother and sister that are like 4 and 5, so I've got to see the joy of them growing up and I want that for myself too."

Efron's two younger siblings, Henry and Olivia, have apparently influenced his desire to become a dad.

"As soon as Olivia was born, I automatically wanted to be a girl dad so bad," Efron told the cohosts.

When asked if he would want to be a girl or boy dad, however, he said it is a tough choice.

"Now that they're getting older, I went to some dance recitals and I'm seeing that side of it where Henry is just like me," Dylan said. "I'm telling Henry which plants are edible and he's just sticking them in his mouth and he's playing fetch type stuff. I see myself as both honestly."