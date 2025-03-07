Gene Hackman Died One Week After Wife's Death by Hantavirus

Getty

A Santa Fe Medical Examiner said there was evidence Hackman, who suffered from "advanced Alzheimer's disease" hadn't eaten for a number of days before his death.

Officials have announced the cause of death for both Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

On Friday, the Santa Fe Medical Examiner announced their findings, saying the late actor died at the age of 95 a week after his wife succumbed to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome -- an illness transferred via contact with infected rodents.

Hackman died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with advanced Alzheimer's disease named as a significant factor. He tested negative for hantavirus.

"It is reasonable to conclude that Mr. Hackman died on February 17," said Dr. Heather Jarrell in a press conference, adding the actor was "in very poor health" at the time of his death.

Jarrell also said there was evidence he hadn't eaten for a number of days, adding that it appeared Arakawa died on or around February 11, which is the last time anyone had any contact with her.

"Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Mrs. Hackman passed away first, with Feb. 11 being the last time that she was known to be alive," added Jarrell.

"I would assume that that is the case, given his Alzheimer's status, that Mr. Hackman was able to live on his own and survive," added Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Investigators added it's possible Gene did not know his wife had died, because of the Alzheimer's.